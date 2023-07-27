Ethan Bamber finished with career-best match figures of 9-91 at Edgbaston

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 60: Bamber 5-20 & 232: Hain 69, Mousley 58; Bamber 4-71, Helm 3-58 Middlesex 199: Higgins 53; Barnard 3-49, Hamza 3-49, Hannon-Dalby 3-49 & 97-2: Stoneman 52*, Brookes 2-33 Middlesex (19 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by eight wickets Match scorecard

Division One strugglers Middlesex give their hopes of avoiding relegation a big boost by beating 2021 county champions Warwickshire inside three days at Edgbaston.

They took the last six Bears wickets for just 43 inside an hour and a quarter as the hosts were bowled out for 232, Ethan Bamber taking two of them for a haul of 4-71 - and career-best match figures of 9-91.

Mark Stoneman the led the way with 52 not out, his fifth half-century of the season, as Middlesex knocked off the runs within 40 minutes of lunch to win by nine wickets - their third County Championship victory of 2023.

The Bears, who suffered their third loss of the campaign, remain fourth going into the August red-ball break.

After bowling out the home side for 60 on the first morning, then earning a 139-run first-innings lead, Middlesex still had work to do on day three after a weather-hit Wednesday.

But the overnight rain appeared to turn the Edgbaston batting conditions back into the bowlers' favour.

Spinner Josh de Caires made the key early breakthrough, turning one sufficiently to get rid of main Bears dangerman Sam Hain, to have him caught at the wicket by John Simpson for 69. And that opened the door for the Middlesex pacemen to do the rest, with all five to fall out clean bowled.

Just 10 balls after Hain's dismissal, Jacob Bethell lost his off stump to Ryan Higgins. Then came two in successive overs as Bamber made a mess of Michael Burgess's stumps before Ed Barnard played no shot to Higgins and the ball clipped his off bail.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby then became the latest to leave his stumps exposed when he became Bamber's ninth victim of the match.

But there was to be no 10-wicket match haul as, after some bat-swinging from Henry Brookes, Tom Helm took the final wicket, as Mir Hamza missed and the bails were once again sent flying.

With only 94 needed to win, it was never likely to trouble Middlesex. But they did lose both Sam Robson and Stephen Eskinazi to slip catches off Brookes before they got the job done.

What happens next?

After winning inside the distance, Middlesex have earned an extra day off before Sunday's One-Day Cup warm-up against Berkshire at Radlett.

The Bears are also in action the same day when they visit South Wales to face the Welsh National Counties side in the shadow of the Severn Bridge at Caldicot.

But there is now a five-week break from red-ball cricket for all the 18 first-class counties before the Championship resumes.

Both face tough welcome-back fixtures against the top two.

The Bears meet Surrey at The Oval on 3 September, then, 24 hours later, Middlesex start their four-day game with Essex at Chelmsford.