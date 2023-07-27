Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Malaysia chased down their target of 24 with 15.1 overs to spare

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur China 23 (11.2 overs): S Idrus 7-8 Malaysia 24-2 (4.5 overs): V Singh 19* Malaysia won by eight wickets Scorecard (external) external-link

Malaysia bowler Syazrul Idrus set a men's T20 record of seven wickets for eight runs against China in their 2024 World Cup Asia B Qualifier.

The 32-year-old's victims were all bowled as he finished with stunning figures of 4-1-8-7.

It is a record in both domestic and international men's T20s, beating Colin Ackermann's 7-18 for Leicestershire against Birmingham Bears in 2019.

China were bowled out for 23, with Malaysia winning by eight wickets.

The best figures in women's T20 internationals are seven wickets for three runs - achieved by both the Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk against France in 2021 and Argentina's Alison Stocks against Peru last year.

Idrus, who achieved his feat on Wednesday, is the first player to take seven wickets in a men's T20 international.

Nigeria's Peter Aho held the previous men's international record of six wickets for five runs against Sierra Leone in 2021.

India's Deepak Chahar has the best figures in matches between two International Cricket Council full members, taking 6-7 against Bangladesh in 2019.

The winner of the Asia B Qualifier in Malaysia will advance to the Asia regional final in Nepal in November.

The top two sides from that tournament will qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.