Jofra Archer returned to white-ball cricket earlier this year before suffering an elbow injury

Jofra Archer is "on course" to help England defend their 50-over World Cup trophy in October, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace says.

The fast bowler starred in England's win on home soil four years ago, before playing a key role in the Ashes series with Australia later that summer.

Archer, 28, has suffered with injuries since, having several elbow operations and a stress fracture of the back.

"He is going well," Farbrace told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think he is on course for the World Cup, which is fantastic news."

Archer has not played a Test for England since February 2021. He did return to play on the limited-overs tours of South Africa and Bangladesh earlier this year, but the elbow problem flared up again in May and ruled him out of this summer's Ashes series.

However, Farbrace says Archer is making good progress in his recovery before the tournament in India.

"He is going nicely," Farbrace added.

"I think England will need to work out how to get the best out of him over the next few years if he is to go to that next Ashes series."