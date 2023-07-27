Luis Reece has scored 184 runs in the match for Derbyshire to defy Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Glamorgan 521-8 dec: Ingram 136, Ul Hassan 69, Cooke 70, Carlson 57, Root 52 Derbyshire: 318 (104.5 overs): Reece 131, Came 67; Van der Gugten 3-94 & 78-0: Reece 53* Derbyshire (4 pts) trail Glamorgan (8 pts) by 125 runs with all 10 second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan can press for their second win of the Championship season after forcing Derbyshire to follow on, 203 runs behind.

Luis Reece scored 131 for Derbyshire, adding 165 for the first wicket first time round with Harry Came (65).

But a calamitous collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for 44 to be dismissed for 318.

Reece led the way again with 53 not out as the home side battled to 78 without loss in their second innings.

In Derbyshire's first innings, Glamorgan wicketkeeper Chris Cooke claimed five catches while Timm van der Gugten (3-94) was the most successful of the persevering attack who did not claim a wicket until the 64th over.

The visitors took maximum bonus points, but need victory to be able to challenge for a promotion place.

The gentle tempo of day two continued for Derbyshire's batters on day three as Reece and Came batted cautiously against some accurate Glamorgan seam bowling.

A spell of leg-spin from Mitch Swepson brought the first aggression of the day, but Van der Gugten returned to have Came caught behind after facing 192 balls.

Glamorgan claimed a second straightaway as Brooke Guest was trapped lbw fourth ball.

A passing shower close to the interval left Reece on 99 at the interval, but an edged four off Van der Gugten took him to three figures soon after for the first time this season, signalling an abrupt change of gear from the home side.

There was no hint of the batting woes in store as Derbyshire's departing captain Leus Du Plooy, on 981 first-class runs for the season, raced past the 1,000 landmark with some fluent off-drives.

Reece accelerated to match his captain's intent before top-edging a sweep at Swepson for David Lloyd to claim a diving slip catch.

The dangerous Du Plooy edged Jamie McIlroy behind on 42, and Haider Ali (20) gave Cooke and Van der Gugten their third victim each.

Anuj Dal provided an incident-packed cameo as he was missed by two slip fielders, Colin Ingram and Sam Northeast, off the same ball as both appeared to get hands to it, before collecting a six thanks to overthrows.

But he was caught behind off McIlroy for 11 as Glamorgan claimed four wickets in the afternoon session, and the final four went in a rush after tea as Swepson took a second wicket, while the accurate medium pace of Andy Gorvin claimed two more and a direct-hit run-out.

Despite the heavy schedule for Glamorgan's attack, Glamorgan chose to keep the bowlers at it rather than swing the bat in a second innings.

The decision did not pay off in the long evening session as Reece and Came repeated their earlier efforts, to frustrate Glamorgan in the final 33 overs and give Derbyshire hope of escaping with a draw.

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales:

"When they were 165-0, to bowl them out for under 320 was an unbelievable effort and it shows what happens when you control the scoreboard. We kept really accurate and we got a magic hour and a half, it shows we're well ahead in the game.

"It would have been nice to get a couple of wickets tonight, but we'll refresh and come back strongly in the morning.

"There was a feeling on the pitch that we'd had a really good hour before and after tea, the ball was swinging a little bit and they were keen to get back out there.

"It would be lovely to get a win and go into those last three games (in September) in second place or close in third, to push in those games to get what we deserve and get into Division One."

Derbyshire batter Harry Came told BBC Radio Derby:

"We're going to have to come back hard and bat really well, (the collapse) happened really quickly in that session after lunch and showed that if you dig in (bowling) as a team, there are wickets out there.

"We knew that being 200 behind, they didn't have much choice (in enforcing the follow-on), they had to bowl again.

"We're very pleased to have got through to the close and to come back with 10 wickets in the shed, Reesey played exceptionally well all day."