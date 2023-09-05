Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is to step down after 10 years in the role.

He has overseen a large-scale reduction in the county's debts, after the rebuilding of Sophia Gardens as an international stadium.

Morris, 59, had two spells as Glamorgan captain and led the county to the one-day league title in 1993, also winning three England caps.

He spent 16 years in senior roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Returning to Wales in 2014, Morris combined the Glamorgan CEO job with a director of cricket role for the first three years of his tenure before concentrating on financial and administrative issues.

With the county facing debts of £16m in 2015, Morris persuaded creditors including Cardiff Council and the Allied Irish Bank to write off 70% of the money owed in a move which saved Glamorgan from financial disaster.

He led efforts to ensure Sophia Gardens was the home of a Hundred franchise, chosen ahead of Bristol.

Morris has been patron of Heads Up, a charity supporting research into head and neck cancer, after surviving throat cancer diagnosed in 2002, and was appointed MBE in 2022 for services to cricket and charity.

"I have been extremely fortunate to have spent my 42-year career in the sport that I have loved from being a young boy," Morris said.

"During that time I have played with and against some outstanding cricketers and worked alongside some hugely talented administrators. I will take with me some wonderful memories and friendships which I have enjoyed with people involved in the family of cricket around the world.

"There is no substitute for playing, but I look back fondly on my time as managing director of England Cricket, particularly working with Andrew Strauss, Andy Flower and Alistair Cook when we won three Ashes series back-to-back for the first time in 60 years and won our first ICC global tournament in 2010 when we were victorious in the World T20 in Barbados.

"Glamorgan has always held a special place in my heart and it was a great thrill for me to rejoin the club as chief executive in January 2014 after 17 thoroughly enjoyable years at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"I am proud of our achievements over the past 10 years in stabilising our financial position, transforming our governance and making the game more accessible and diverse through our award-winning community programme."

Morris has also undergone extensive treatment for a second, unrelated cancer but returned to work in 2022.

"Many people will know that I was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January 2022, and the time is right for me to spend more time with my family, enjoying other pastimes, and focusing on my ongoing treatment," Morris added.

"I would particularly like to thank my family and friends for their enormous support through these challenging times and also the board, members, commercial partners and colleagues at Glamorgan for their understanding and support over the past two years."