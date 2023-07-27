Close menu

Ashes 2023: Harry Brook could have same impact as Kevin Pietersen - Michael Vaughan

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at The Kia Oval

Harry Brook could have a similar impact for England as Kevin Pietersen, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

Brook, who made his Test debut less than 12 months ago, scored 85 on day one of the fifth Ashes Test to help England to 283 against Australia.

The 24-year-old's attacking style has often been compared to Pietersen, who scored 23 hundreds in 104 Tests between 2005 and 2014.

"He's a real talent, he's right up there," Vaughan said.

"He's just got that ability to put really good bowlers under pressure."

Australia, who have already retained the Ashes, reached 61-1 in reply to England to take the better of the opening day, as the tourists look to seal a 3-1 series victory at The Oval.

Brook came in at 73-3 and was dropped on five by wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but went on to hit 11 fours and two sixes in his 91 balls - his fourth half-century in his debut Ashes series.

In a stunning start to his Test career, the Yorkshireman, also part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup last autumn, had scored more runs after nine innings than any player in Test history, and he has now scored 1,174 runs after 19 knocks.

"Pietersen, for me, was England's best in the middle of the innings against all of the quality bowlers around the world," said Vaughan, who was captain when Pietersen made his Test debut in the 2005 Ashes.

"Around the generation I played, Glenn [McGrath], Warney [Shane Warne], Murali [Muttiah Muralitharan], Dale Steyn, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, all of the quality bowlers of that era, Kevin Pietersen dealt with.

"At times they got him as well, but he dealt with them, and I'm looking at Harry Brook in a similar kind of way.

"He's just a very straightforward lad. He just sees the ball and tries to score off it. I don't think he over-complicates life.

"He's a great guy to have in the dressing room. I think he's very humorous and I believe he comes out with some gems."

'I went to Ibiza between Tests'

Brook has an uncomplicated batting technique and is similarly straight-talking off the field.

"It makes a difference when I'm looking to score - when I'm just looking to survive I'm pretty useless," he told Sky Sports after play.

In his news conference at the end of day one, he revealed he went to Ibiza with his girlfriend between the third Test at Headingley and the fourth in Manchester.

"I was there with my girlfriend so I was on a chilling holiday," he added.

At Headingley, he hit a match-winning 75 in England's successful second-innings chase, which he followed with 61 in the first innings at Old Trafford.

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc, who took 4-82 on day one at The Oval, joked "it's nice it's the last Test" when asked about bowling to Brook.

"He's obviously going to play a fair bit of cricket for England over a long time," Starc, 33, added.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 21:48

    KP was a class act, a one of a kind. There is no point in comparing Brook to him or anyone else. Just let Brook be himself and hopefully he flourishes.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 22:21

      S Jake replied:
      Don't let the Pietersen haters hear you saying that. XD

  • Comment posted by Head of the table, today at 21:07

    Hopefully we don't move him around the order. Just leave him at 5

    • Reply posted by BBC State Propaganda, today at 22:50

      BBC State Propaganda replied:
      As a side note, talented batsman that he was, can we ban KP for the commentary box please. He's hopeless.

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 21:55

    Is it just me or does Vaughan just change his opinions at the drop of a hat?

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 23:40

      S Jake replied:
      He just says stuff for clicks.

  • Comment posted by andynuneaton, today at 22:40

    As always, Woakes plays very well but he goes unnoticed because there’s someone else who has had a better day

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 22:36

    Crikey. Are comments boards just for angry and negative people? How depressing reading this is. Brook is entertaining uncomplicated and great fun. Think I’ll watch him and avoid here again. Won’t be back.

    • Reply posted by No Mate, today at 23:31

      No Mate replied:
      We'll all miss you

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 21:32

    Brook is lucky Carey prevented the chap at first slip from taking a very simple catch when he was on 5.

    What would MV have said then?

    Wait, who cares?

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 22:01

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      Everyone is quick to point the finger at bairstow when he fluffs catches. So by the same merit we should do the same with Carey. It is down to the opposition to take their catches. Every batsman has their luck, it's part of the game, and that goes for Brook too.

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 20:29

    Absolutely but also lacks all the arrogance of Pieterson so far easier to manage. Biggest risk is ECB messing him around as he could easily play any and all franchises around the world and do very well for himself

    • Reply posted by blahblahblah, today at 20:50

      blahblahblah replied:
      All the best sportsmen are arrogant, it’s not a bad trait to have as it gives you 💯 confidence in your abilities and enables them to dominate the opposition

  • Comment posted by demotragedy, today at 22:46

    He says he’s pretty useless at just surviving. Just shows what a dumb decision it was to put him up to 3. Thank goodness Ali stuck his hand up - bet he couldn’t believe no-one else could see the obvious….

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 23:38

      S Jake replied:
      Well the logical thing would have been to bat Root there, but Root doesn't like batting at three. Given that, who would you have batted there?

  • Comment posted by Big Peter K, today at 22:56

    Love this guy Harry Brook, great cricketer , no fuss no stress, great personality, good humour and will stand up to any opposition intimidation … what a future he must have. Proper Yorkshire !!!

  • Comment posted by Gavin, today at 23:18

    Brook is a class act and will only get better.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 21:17

    After the way Brook played in the first couple I was definitely questioning whether he had it or not - he’s more than got it, what a batsman proving it against the best at such a young age

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 22:42

    Harry Brook is the product of thriving club leagues in Yorkshire that produced players such as Matthew Hoggard, Michael Vaughn, Joe Root, Sir Len Hutton, Darren Gough, Chris Silverwood, Johnny Bairstow, etc, etc etc.
    Long may they continue.

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 20:51

    Let’s hope he’s managed better than KP was by the ECB. And never made captain…

  • Comment posted by armchair59, today at 21:22

    To exceed KP Brook will need to take on and dominate a truly great bowler, like Shane Warne, who all his teammates get out to. But he heading in the right direction.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 21:29

    The king of hyperbole at it again?

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 21:29

    Keep him away from rubbish like the 💯 and ODIs so he doesn’t burn out unnecessarily

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 21:46

      Trytastic replied:
      100 was where he was discovered

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 20:54

    Hes a very explosive player and really hit the ground running for test cricket, there really wasnt any bedding in required. He's been very accomplished in his short career and here's hoping of more of the same.

  • Comment posted by Fidelis Andria, today at 23:38

    Brook, along with Broad, Root (mostly), Woakes, and Wood are the players who have performed to their potential in this series. Unfortunately 4.5/11 players playing to their full potential don't win you the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by Liam1194, today at 23:40

      Liam1194 replied:
      What about Stokes?! 2nd highest scorer this series

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 23:29

    KP remains the best and most exciting batter we've produced this century. He was poorly managed and discarded because he somehow didn't "fit in" with the teams culture.

    Lets hope Brook is managed better. I don't think Warney was the easiest character to manage either, but curiously Australia never discarded him.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 23:37

      Harry replied:
      Produced? Lets be real now; South Africa produced him. Like they produce many of our best players.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 23:43

    Brooks is good and can only get better, but to make comparisons with KP is ridiculous.
    Tried to look for said ‘comparisons’ maybe Vaughan was intimating at Brooks Baseball strokes,? if so stop being silly Michael.

