Chris Woakes (left) and James Anderson (right) have kept their places in England's bowling attack

England have named an unchanged starting XI for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval.

Pace bowler James Anderson keeps his place despite having taken only four wickets in three Tests in the series.

Australia are 2-1 up and retained the Ashes after the fourth Test ended in a draw because of persistent rain.

England are looking to draw the series 2-2 and deny Australia a first men's Ashes series win away since 2001 when the final Test starts on Thursday.

Bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has overcome a quad problem sustained in the fourth Test at Old Trafford to keep his spot.

Fast bowler Mark Wood will play three consecutive Tests in a series for the first time since the last Ashes down under in 2021-22.

Stuart Broad, the leading wicket-taker in the series, is set to play in all five Tests, the only England bowler to do so.

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson, who took 10 wickets in the first three Tests but struggled with a back spasm at Headingley, has again been left out.

England XI: Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Anderson, 40, said he has "no thoughts about retirement" despite his relative lack of impact in this series.

In his Telegraph column on Tuesday, he said: "Ten or 15 years ago the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that.

"It is The Oval, the end of a series and a time for speculation.

"If I was bowling horrendously, with my pace down and hobbling around in the field, I might be thinking differently. But the hunger is still there. I feel like I'm bowling well, that I can still offer something to the team."

Anderson added that he still had the backing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team," he said.