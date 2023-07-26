Calvin Harrison: Nottinghamshire all-rounder signs new contract
Nottinghamshire all-rounder Calvin Harrison has signed a new three-year contract.
Harrison, 25, made his first-class debut for the club this season, taking a total of 10 wickets in four red-ball fixtures.
He has been a T20 regular for Notts Outlaws since 2021.
"My game has really come on, and the last few years has been an enjoyable process of finding myself as a cricketer," he said.
"The whole plan has been to keep developing as a cricketer and although I feel I have improved a lot, I feel I still have a lot more to come."