England schedule for Test series in India announced

England captain Ben Stokes will be hoping to help his side take victory in India for the first time since 2012

England will start their five-Test tour of India next year on 25 January in Hyderabad.

India's cricket board (BCCI) has published the schedule for the series and the other Tests will take place in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

The fifth Test will start on 11 March and England captain Ben Stokes' side will be hoping to win in India for the first time since 2012.

India won the last series 3-1 when they hosted England in 2021.

Prior to the series, India will play Australia in three one-dayers in September before the men's World Cup.

Following the tournament, India will then play Australia in a five-match T20 series in November and December before three T20s in January 2023.

England in India in 2024

First Test - 25-29 January (Hyderabad)

Second Test - 2-6 February (Vizag)

Third Test - 15-19 February (Rajkot)

Fourth Test - 23-27 February (Ranchi)

Fifth Test - 7-11 March (Dharamsala)