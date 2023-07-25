Matt Parkinson: Kent sign Lancashire spinner on loan for One-Day Cup
Kent have signed Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson on loan for the entirety of their Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign.
The 26-year-old England international is set to make a permanent switch to the Canterbury-based club at the end of the season.
Parkinson has taken 47 wickets at an average of 28.04 in 30 appearances in List A competition.
Kent travel to Yorkshire in their first One-Day Cup fixture on 1 August.