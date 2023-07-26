The Ashes 2023: Pick your team of the series as thrilling England v Australia contest draws to close
|The Ashes: England v Australia - fifth Test
|Venue: The Kia Oval Dates: 27-31 July
What an Ashes summer it has been.
Australia have retained the urn after the Manchester rain denied England the chance to set up a thrilling finale but Ben Stokes' side can still claim a 2-2 draw with victory at The Oval.
But which players have most impressed you across the series? Was Marnus Labuschagne's hundred at Old Trafford enough to earn him a place at number three?
Mark Wood and Chris Woakes missed the first two Tests but starred in Leeds and Manchester - does that get them the nod over Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins?
We'll announce the results on Sunday, 30 July.
Men's Ashes team of the series
