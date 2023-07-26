Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Pick your team of the series as thrilling England v Australia contest draws to close

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad, Usman Khawaja, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc
Who makes your Ashes team of the series?
The Ashes: England v Australia - fifth Test
Venue: The Kia Oval Dates: 27-31 July
Coverage: Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app, which has live text commentary and in-play video clips.

What an Ashes summer it has been.

Australia have retained the urn after the Manchester rain denied England the chance to set up a thrilling finale but Ben Stokes' side can still claim a 2-2 draw with victory at The Oval.

But which players have most impressed you across the series? Was Marnus Labuschagne's hundred at Old Trafford enough to earn him a place at number three?

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes missed the first two Tests but starred in Leeds and Manchester - does that get them the nod over Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins?

Pick your XI below and share it on social media using #bbccricketexternal-link.

We'll announce the results on Sunday, 30 July.

Men's Ashes team of the series

Pick your team of the series for the men's Ashes

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport