Adam Lyth has now scored more than 700 runs in this season's County Championship

LV= County Championship Division Two, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one) Yorkshire 142-2: Lyth 75*, Bean 46 Durham: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Division Two leaders Durham are under early pressure after Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean shared a century stand to help the hosts make the most of a curtailed day's play at Scarborough.

Lyth and Bean shared 113 inside 31 overs after the visitors had elected to bowl at the start of this County Championship fixture, contributing to a close of play score of 142-2 from 38 overs.

Lyth led the way with 75 not out off 118 balls at the North Marine Road venue where he played his league cricket growing up.

Fellow left-hander Bean made 46 but was the first of two wickets to fall - lbw to England Test quick Matthew Potts almost immediately after a 5.30pm resumption.

Hail at lunch prevented an afternoon restart and when umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and Surendiran Shanmugam attempted to get going again at 2.30pm heavy rain returned as they and the players walked back onto the outfield.

Puddles had formed all over the square within 30 minutes and it took until 5.30pm for conditions to improve enough for nine more overs of play before bad light ended the opening day's action.

Potts trapped Bean lbw with the seventh ball back - his first after the resumption - and later removed George Hill the same way for seven.

Yorkshire have now lost 1,308 overs to the weather this season, including the complete washout against Gloucestershire at Bristol in April when not a ball was bowled.

Just short of 350 of those have come in the last three games, at Worcestershire and against Sussex at Headingley, prior to their latest contest.

New ball seamer Ben Raine will have counted himself unfortunate not to have removed Lyth with either of two confident lbw appeals in the opening over.

But, aside from that, the runaway pacesetters were unable to build pressure before lunch as they failed to hit a consistent line or length, allowing Lyth and Bean to continue their excellent recent form.

The pair shared 177 for the first wicket in the draw against Worcestershire at New Road earlier this month, a game in which Bean scored a century. Lyth did likewise in last week's draw against Sussex, when the pair added 94.

Yorkshire only batted once in each fixture, something which is not out of the question here unless Durham can continue to bowl with the quality and potency Potts displayed in the evening to oust Bean and then Hill.

Lyth was particular strong on the drive and Bean on the cut, with 17 runs coming from the morning's penultimate over - bowled by Netherlands international Bas de Leede.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.