Jamie Porter has taken 42 wickets at an average of 19.45 in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 120: Gubbins 25; Porter 5-37 Essex 145-6: Rossington 36*; Turner 2-12 Essex (3 pts) lead Hampshire (2 pts) by 25 runs Match scorecard

Jamie Porter claimed five of the 16 wickets to fall on the opening day as Essex took control of their County Championship Division One match against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Fast bowler Porter took 5-37 to help skittle the hosts for 120 on a bowler-friendly pitch, with Simon Harmer assisting with 3-26.

Essex replied by reaching 145-6 at the close, taking a 25-run lead into day two, with two wickets apiece for Kyle Abbott and John Turner keeping the visitors in check.

Essex won the toss and Tom Westley gleefully put Hampshire into bat first on a pitch which appeared to have been prepared to promote a positive result.

That outcome is needed for both sides, placed second and third coming into this round of fixtures, in their quests to chase down runaway leaders Surrey, who led Essex and Hampshire by 14 and 29 points with four matches to go.

Hampshire are 50 years without a Championship title and it is the only trophy Rod Bransgrove has not won in his 23 years as chairman - this will be his last chance after announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season before play.

Hampshire openers Ian Holland and Fletcha Middleton were both snared out by Porter before seven overs had been completed.

But Essex's early joy was tainted by Shane Snater - who had replaced the ill Doug Bracewell - limping off after five balls, having pulled out of a delivery just before reaching his stride.

The loss of a main bowler mattered little as Paul Walter stepped up and angled across James Vince, and with Hampshire eventually bowled out inside 39 overs it meant fewer miles in the legs.

Ben Brown was well caught at first slip by Harmer, Nick Gubbins was loose on the drive off Porter and Liam Dawson top-edged a sweep to fine-leg to leave Hampshire 79-6 at lunch.

Porter was rewarded for his potent accuracy with his second five-for of the season by spearing into Felix Organ's back pad, before James Fuller advanced and slapped the next ball he bowled to deep cover.

Harmer wrapped up the tail with Turner edging to slip and Mohammad Abbas slogging to long-on.

In reply, Nick Browne was bowled by Abbas in the fifth over as the pitch remained unmoved in its bowling friendliness.

Abbott picked up Sir Alastair Cook and Walter in a double-wicket maiden to reduce Essex to 16-3.

But Essex did something Hampshire could not do and formed partnerships, with Westley and Matt Critchley adding 41 before Critchley and Michael Pepper scored 36 together.

Vince, who managed to negotiate his way to three replacement balls, only called on Vitality Blast hero Turner in the 34th over.

The wait had Turner raring to go as he bounded in to crash into Critchley's pads first ball before later finding Pepper's outside edge.

Essex edged into a first-innings lead with Adam Rossington, on 36 not out, and Harmer reaching the end of the day.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.