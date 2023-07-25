Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Amir played in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021

Derbyshire have signed former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir as an overseas player for the first half of next season.

Amir will play in the first half of the County Championship campaign in 2024 and the T20 Blast group stages.

The 31-year-old will reunite with Derbyshire head of cricket and former Pakistan national coach Mickey Arthur.

"Mohammad is a world-renowned fast bowler and someone who I am delighted to bring to Derbyshire," said Arthur.

"I know all about his quality - he has been a big-game player throughout his career and that's something I've seen first-hand."

Amir took 259 international wickets in 147 matches for Pakistan across all formats, including 119 Test dismissals, and was a key member of the side which won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy under Arthur.

The paceman has County Championship experience with Essex as well as a shorter stay with Gloucestershire, and has also played in The Hundred for London Spirit.

Overall, Amir has claimed 266 first-class wickets at an average of just 22.63, and 287 T20 scalps across the globe at 22.28.

"I've enjoyed my experiences of county cricket in the past and joining up with Mickey, who I've had so much success with internationally, is something I'm looking forward to," he said.

"The County Championship is so special and I've always enjoyed playing first-class cricket in England. I've spoken to Mickey about the quality in the squad and I want to put in the performances to help Derbyshire challenge in red and white-ball cricket next summer."