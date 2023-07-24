Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Batter Jack Haynes is the third Worcestershire player to agree a move to Nottinghamshire next season

Worcestershire batter Jack Haynes has agreed to join Nottinghamshire on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made his debut for the Pears in 2019 and has an average of 36 in first-class cricket from 41 games, including four hundreds.

In List A cricket, the right-hander averages just under 43, and has a T20 strike rate of more than 143.

"I'm really excited to move to Nottinghamshire," Haynes said.

"Trent Bridge is always a place I've loved coming to as a player; the club has a great feel about it, and the facilities and pitch are conducive to helping me develop as a cricketer."

He becomes the third player to confirm a move from New Road to Trent Bridge next season after paceman Dillon Pennington and England fast bowler Josh Tongue also signed three-year deals.

"I'm under no illusion that it'll take hard work to nail down a place in the side and continue to grow in all formats, but Notts have a track record of taking on players and improving them to help them reach their potential," Haynes added.

Earlier this month, Haynes made two half-centuries for England Lions against Sri Lanka, a tour which was led by Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed.

"Jack is already a good player, though it his hunger to move his game forward that really excites me," said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

"As a top order batter in all formats he will strengthen our batting unit as well as adding healthy competition."