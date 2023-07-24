Close menu

The Ashes: England squad unchanged for final Test at The Oval

Fifth LV Insurance Ashes Test: England v Australia
Venue: The Kia Oval Date: Thursday, 27 July Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test, which begins at The Oval on Thursday.

Australia, who are 2-1 up in the series, retained the Ashes after the fourth Test was drawn at Old Trafford.

England will be hoping to draw the series 2-2, while Australia are seeking their first outright series win in England since 2001.

If England do make changes to their starting XI, seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue may come into contention.

England: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

If selected, the match is likely to be the final home Ashes Test for many England players.

The next series in the UK is in 2027, meaning the likes of James Anderson, 40, Stuart Broad, 37, Mark Wood, 33, and Chris Woakes, 34, could be playing against Australia for the final time.

Spinner Moeen Ali, 36, is unlikely to play beyond this series after only coming out of Test retirement to cover for the injured Jack Leach.

The next Ashes series in Australia is in the winter of 2025-26.

Comments

Join the conversation

299 comments

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:46

    I thought Vaughan's comments reflect badly upon him. It is a rubbish situation for both teams but acting as if us English wouldn't have secretly been delighted by the rain if we were in the Aussie's position is a lie. Something needs to change with the wider game but his sour grapes just continue to show him as a poor character.

    • Reply posted by Truth be known, today at 11:51

      Truth be known replied:
      How he's even given a voice on the radio or here beats me.

  • Comment posted by Gudge1, today at 12:10

    We had the 1st test declaration, 2nd test collapse from 188-1 to 325 all out and 4th test rain, however, I think the biggest regret is day 5 of the 1st test.
    Aussies reduced to 227-8 chasing 280 on a 5th day pitch with their number 9 and 10 just in at the crease and they were allowed to casually put on 55 with minimal pressure. I think that was the biggest missed opportunity of this series.

    • Reply posted by Troy, today at 12:14

      Troy replied:
      100% agree...that and the session where we decided to try an keep hitting bouncers when we could have just ducked for half an hour and let the bowlers blow out.....that was my meaning behind a little more intelligence and a little less arrogance...

  • Comment posted by mrimpartial, today at 11:47

    No surprises there then - maybe the players should stay out until each session completes 30 over to ensure the overs are completed in a day? Or at least make sure the umpires speed the over rate up to the required 90 overs per day? That may have made a difference in the last test?

    • Reply posted by Ingatestonan, today at 11:49

      Ingatestonan replied:
      Absolutely, 31 overs lost over the first 3 days with near perfect weather.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:55

    Tongue in for Anderson.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:56

      BRIAN666 replied:
      oioi

  • Comment posted by Limey99, today at 11:48

    Poorest Aussie side in my memory to walk away with the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by Slugger, today at 11:55

      Slugger replied:
      Yet they still walk away.
      2-1

  • Comment posted by Iggy, today at 11:49

    Anderson is a luxury, do we have no-one else? You should be picked on form, not history.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:58

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      I don't think any of claim would doubt his legendary status. Quite simply England's most successful bowler of all time.

      But...time eventually catches up with everyone.

  • Comment posted by frustated, today at 12:13

    Im bamboozled, how knowing JB's medical condition, the selectors jettisoned a world class keeper, proven in a bazball team, for a batsman/w/k, who wan't fit....In terms of winning the Ashes back....IMO, it defied cricketing logic. Ps..I'm not a JB hater, and admire him as a batsman..But that sole decision ,contributed big time to the Ashes staying with Aus...Selectors, not JB, must take the flak.

    • Reply posted by Chilli , today at 12:30

      Chilli replied:
      Last week Foakes was quoted as saying he cannot play the Baz Ball way. Honest but not likely to help his selection prospects.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 11:54

    ECB are more excited about the Hundred being days away!

    • Reply posted by Ian Courtney, today at 12:15

      Ian Courtney replied:
      Given the traditional unreliability of our summer weather who can say if circumstances would have been different if the series had not been 'shoe-horned' into an intensive few weeks. But it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that the traditional time span for a test series has been sacrificed to accommodate a gimmicky 100 played between the McCoys' ready salted and the Hula Hoops!

  • Comment posted by Dionysios, today at 11:52

    Reckon Tongue deserves another chance, extra pace too. If that means dropping Jimmy, so be it. If Woakes isn't fit, then obviously Robinson in.

    • Reply posted by Troy, today at 12:17

      Troy replied:
      Robinson is too slow for the Oval...be honest to slow anywhere by the look of him in the last couple of games.....very medium pace....

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 11:57

    I predict Jimmy to have one more Test then announce his retirement. What a super bowler he has been for England to date, hoping he gets the send-off he thoroughly deserves.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 12:51

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Correct decision not to make any changes.

      England have dominated the last two tests. Australia look shell shocked.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 12:00

    So play Josh Tongue, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes for the last test.

  • Comment posted by Limey99, today at 11:53

    England have been the better team, won all the tosses, played in home conditions on home pitches and we still didn't win the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by gotiges41, today at 11:57

      gotiges41 replied:
      Because they are an ordinary team

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:56

    A shame this series ended on such a damp squib, it deserved a thrilling decider finale at the Oval with all to play for at 2-2.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 12:06

      airwolf replied:
      It hasn't ended.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:44

    Anderson should have been rested

    • Reply posted by oldranger, today at 11:47

      oldranger replied:
      Why?It doesn't mean that he will be selected to play

  • Comment posted by MisterMan2019, today at 11:58

    I think Stokes is rueing the time he declared early in the first test. Also, the constant bouncers used at the tailenders to no avail. In those situations, surely better to bowl yorkers aplenty than bouncers. This last test, was no need to bat beyond 500, especially as they were aware of the forecast. I don't cite Bairstow as the reason for the results, but the team in general.

    • Reply posted by A Delightful Darling, today at 12:04

      A Delightful Darling replied:
      Sadly ruing those decisions would require acknowledging that mistakes were made.

      I'm not seeing evidence that the England team management are capable of that.

  • Comment posted by rememberscarborough, today at 11:47

    Can we change the weather please....

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 12:44

      Steve replied:
      And our wicket keeper

  • Comment posted by TommyLad, today at 11:57

    Can't see Anderson playing the oval doesn't suit him I'd definitely play Tongue and if any other bowler isn't fit replace with Robinson. I think Leach has been a massive loss for us as Ali is such a basic spinner has no control either, always a 4 ball an over usually.

  • Comment posted by phizco, today at 12:20

    England have the ability but have been let down by decisions in the first 2 tests. Blaming the rain at this point is not good enough. With better judgement, we could be 3-0 up.

    • Reply posted by xemprgsq, today at 12:22

      xemprgsq replied:
      Agree.The best teams make the least mistakes.

  • Comment posted by Richard Newton, today at 12:01

    Just to be clear Eng have lost the ashes as much as Australia have retained them. Eng gifted a victory with poor decision making at Edgbaston sacrificed at the altar of Bazball. If Eng can salvage a drawn series from the oval that might be a better hallmark of where this England generation sits

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 12:32

      depotman replied:
      That's Sport!!

  • Comment posted by Troy, today at 12:07

    I love cricket and have watched all the tests so far, not sure I can really be bothered with the 5th test, those early decisions have cost the series, just a little bit more intelligence and slightly less arrogance and the first 2 tests would have been wins or at worst draws. I know it the mentality, and its great to watch a team who wants to win... just 2 carried away sessions lost the series..

