The Ashes: England squad unchanged for final Test at The Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments96

'Were Australia saved by the rain?' Vaughan & McGrath on fourth Test
Fourth LV Insurance Ashes Test: England v Australia
Venue: The Kia Oval Date: Thursday, 27 July Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have named an unchanged squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test, which begins at The Oval on Thursday.

Australia, who are 2-1 up in the series, retained the Ashes after the fourth Test was drawn at Old Trafford.

England will be hoping to draw the series 2-2, while Australia are seeking their first outright series win in England since 2001.

If England do make changes to their starting XI, seamers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue may come into contention.

England: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

If selected, the match is likely to be the final home Ashes Test for many England players.

The next series in the UK is in 2027, meaning the likes of James Anderson, 40, Stuart Broad, 37, Mark Wood, 33, and Chris Woakes, 34, could be playing against Australia for the final time.

Spinner Moeen Ali, 36, is unlikely to play beyond this series after only coming out of Test retirement to cover for the injured Jack Leach.

The next Ashes series in Australia is in the winter of 2025-26.

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard Newton, today at 12:01

    Just to be clear Eng have lost the ashes as much as Australia have retained them. Eng gifted a victory with poor decision making at Edgbaston sacrificed at the altar of Bazball. If Eng can salvage a drawn series from the oval that might be a better hallmark of where this England generation sits

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 12:00

    So play Josh Tongue, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes for the last test.

  • Comment posted by xemprgsq, today at 12:00

    Surely the selectors need to plan for the future - Broad and Anderson can't go on forever. Woakes, Robinson and Wood susceptible to injuries,Moeen retiring?Now the Ashes have gone why not blood some hopefuls ref the overseas tours?

  • Comment posted by Pip, today at 11:58

    The Ashes is lost. I'd play Jimmy because we may never see him play for England again. He will have a massive incentive to go out with a bang.

  • Comment posted by MisterMan2019, today at 11:58

    I think Stokes is rueing the time he declared early in the first test. Also, the constant bouncers used at the tailenders to no avail. In those situations, surely better to bowl yorkers aplenty than bouncers. This last test, was no need to bat beyond 500, especially as they were aware of the forecast. I don't cite Bairstow as the reason for the results, but the team in general.

  • Comment posted by TommyLad, today at 11:57

    Can't see Anderson playing the oval doesn't suit him I'd definitely play Tongue and if any other bowler isn't fit replace with Robinson. I think Leach has been a massive loss for us as Ali is such a basic spinner has no control either, always a 4 ball an over usually.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 11:57

    I predict Jimmy to have one more Test then announce his retirement. What a super bowler he has been for England to date, hoping he gets the send-off he thoroughly deserves.

  • Comment posted by barmyarmy01, today at 11:56

    Crawley
    Duckett
    Ali
    Root
    brook
    stokes
    bairstow
    woakes
    wood
    broad
    Tongue

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:56

    A shame this series ended on such a damp squib, it deserved a thrilling decider finale at the Oval with all to play for at 2-2.

  • Comment posted by monsieurhulot, today at 11:56

    Harmison was live on TalkSport stating that Wood would be picked for the First Test, just as it was announced he wouldn't be!

    Bairstow's and Anderson's selections clearly show it's "jobs for the boys" mentality in the dressing room. Anderson has been completely ineffective in generally perfect swing bowling conditions.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:56

    Let's thrash them. And watch them claim that they deserve to keep the Ashes then.

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 11:55

    Makes sense. Why change a winning team.

    And Old Trafford was a Winning Draw and a Moral Victory

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 11:55

    Players have put winning ahead of the fans the integrity of the sport.

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 11:55

    Let's absolutely smash them at the Oval. Smash them 🏏💪

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:55

    Tongue in for Anderson.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:56

      BRIAN666 replied:
      oioi

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 11:54

    ECB are more excited about the Hundred being days away!

  • Comment posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 11:53

    Let's Baz'em good. Shoulda been 3-2 to us but for the rain. The Aussies were scared.
    C'MON ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by Mark C, today at 11:56

      Mark C replied:
      Erm, 2-2 I think you mean. We were already 2-1 down.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 11:53

    Would be 2-1 or 3-0 up if we had selected a competent, county standard wicketkeeper at the beginning. I am struggling to think of another example where a single player has cost a series.

    • Reply posted by Jabbathehut, today at 11:57

      Jabbathehut replied:
      Because that County Standard WK would never have dropped any catches right?

  • Comment posted by Limey99, today at 11:53

    England have been the better team, won all the tosses, played in home conditions on home pitches and we still didn't win the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by gotiges41, today at 11:57

      gotiges41 replied:
      Because they are an ordinary team

  • Comment posted by Johnvaughan1965, today at 11:53

    Pointless test now.

