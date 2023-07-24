Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Hairs and Brandon McMullen shared an explosive partnership of 183 at The Grange

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Edinburgh Scotland: 245-2 (20 overs) Hairs 127*, McMullen 96 Italy: 90 all out (12.4 overs) Stewart 41; Main 5-26 Scotland win by 155 runs Scorecard

Oli Hairs equalled Scotland's highest T20 score with 127 not out as Italy were demolished by 155 runs.

The opening batter, dropped twice early on, also set a new national mark for the fastest century, getting to 102 in just 40 balls at the Grange, Edinburgh.

Brandon McMullen fell on 96 as Scotland reached 245-2 to make it three T20 World Cup Qualifier wins from three.

Italy could only muster 90 in 12.4 overs, with Gavin Main taking five wickets.

Hairs' maiden international century included fourteen fours and eight sixes as the 32-year-old punished Italy for those missed catching opportunities inside the first four overs.

With George Munsey gone for 12 after slashing at a wide delivery, McMullen looked certain to join Hairs on three figures but holed out going for the boundary from the 50th ball he faced.

Italy had pushed Ireland hard in their opening match and beat Jersey but they had no answer to Scotland's huge total.

Grant Stewart was the only player to reach double figures with a valiant 41 and his resistance was ended when Main claimed his fifth wicket.

Scotland next meet Austria on Tuesday with all of the action live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.