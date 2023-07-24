Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Wells had a breakthrough campaign in Gloucestershire's T20 Blast side this summer

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batter Ben Wells has signed a one-year extension with the club until the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old played in eight of the county's 12 T20 Blast matches this season, scoring 93 runs and hitting 43 from 22 balls against Hampshire Hawks.

Wells made his List-A debut in 2021 and scored a career-best 76 in the 2022 Royal London Cup against Warwickshire.

"We're really pleased Ben has signed on for next season," said head coach Dale Benkenstein.

"It's been a tricky couple of years for Ben with injuries, but, despite these setbacks, we've seen some real promise in first-team white ball cricket.

"Ben has proven he can score 360 degrees, and we've witnessed some exciting performances, particularly against Hampshire Hawks in the Blast."