Batter Leus du Plooy was named Derbyshire captain across all formats for the 2023 campaign

Middlesex have signed Derbyshire club captain Leus du Plooy from next season on a deal until the end of 2028.

The 28-year-old South African batter turned down a new contract with Derbyshire to move to the London club.

He joined the East Midlands county in 2019 and has scored more than 5,000 runs across all formats since, including 981 this campaign so far at an average of 98.10.

Du Plooy said the move after five seasons was "not an easy decision".

"I'm truly grateful for the opportunity Derbyshire granted me to play county cricket back in 2019. It is a club which will always make up a special part of my cricketing journey," he added external-link .

Derbyshire head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said the club did "all we could to try and keep hold of him".

"He has decided that he wants to move, however I have no doubt that, while he is still with us, he will remain committed on and off-the-field to helping Derbyshire win matches," Arthur said.