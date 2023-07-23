Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lorcan Tucker hit eight fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 94 as Ireland comfortably defeated Austria in Edinburgh

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Edinburgh Ireland 226-4 (20 overs): Tucker 94*, R Adair 46, Rock 36; Iqbal 2-46 Austria 98 (18.4 overs): Shigiwal 33, Iqbal 29; M Adair 4-13, Little 2-16, Campher 2-18 Ireland won by 128 runs Scorecard external-link (external website)

Ireland maintained their 100% record at the T20 World Cup Qualifier as Lorcan Tucker's unbeaten 94 helped them beat Austria by 128 runs in Edinburgh.

Skipper Paul Stirling departed early to put the Irish on 25-1 but Ross Adair's brisk 46 steadied the innings.

Tucker and Neil Rock put on 71 for the fourth wicket as Ireland finished with their best ever T20 total of 226-4.

Austria were dismissed for 98 in 18.4 overs as Ireland bowler Mark Adair produced figures of 4-13.

Only Razmal Shigiwal (33) and Aqib Javid Iqbal (29) produced any resistance with Josh Little and Curtis Campher both taking two wickets.

After a nervy opening win over Italy, the Irish have now clinched successive comfortable victories over Denmark and the Austrians and they are on course to record the top-two finish in Scotland which will secure qualification for next year's World Cup in USA and West Indies.

Ross Adair was a late inclusion in Ireland's line-up after former captain Andrew Balbirnie picked up an injury in the pre-match warm-up.

Adair went on hit four fours and three sixes and Tucker then stepped up the scoring pace still further as he struck eight fours and four maximums in his 51-ball unbeaten 94.

Austria lost opener Iqbal Hossain for a duck in their reply and their biggest partnership was the 37 put on for the seventh wicket as wickets regularly tumbled.