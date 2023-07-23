Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Australia retain the urn after rain ensures fourth Test ends in draw

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Draw to retain Ashes feels 'weird' - Cummins
Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day five of five):
Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) & 214-5 (Labuschagne 111; Wood 3-27)
England 592 (Crawley 189, Bairstow 99*; Hazlewood 5-126)
Match drawn, Australia lead series 2-1 and retain the Ashes
England's hopes of an Ashes comeback were heartbreakingly ended by rain that left the fourth Test as a draw and ensured Australia retain the urn.

On a hugely frustrating and disappointing fifth day at Old Trafford, persistent bad weather prevented a single ball from being bowled.

There was a brief gap that allowed a start to be scheduled for 13:00 BST, only for the rain to return.

It meant England did not get a chance to push for the final five wickets they needed to force a win. Australia remained on 214-5 in their second innings, 61 runs behind the home side.

At 2-1 up with only one match to play, holders Australia will at least hang on to the Ashes they have possessed since 2017-18 and will now look to complete a first series win in the UK in 22 years.

For an England team playing such a thrilling style of cricket under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the wait for a first Ashes win since 2015 goes on.

After losing the first two Tests they were attempting to become the first England team to come from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series, but it was too big an ask.

This result also extends an England winless run in Ashes Tests at Old Trafford that dates back to 1981, with the next Ashes Test here not scheduled until 2031.

The final Test of the series at The Oval begins on Thursday.

England beaten by the weather

Stokes stands by decisions after Australia retain Ashes

In a series that has delivered thrilling, gripping conclusions to each of the first three Tests, this was a colossal anti-climax.

The most one-sided contest to date - the hosts have been in charge of this Test from the first morning - has ended in a draw shaped by the elements. It is the first draw in 17 Tests since Stokes and McCullum took charge of the England team.

With that, the fitting prospect of a series decider at The Oval and England's shot at the historic achievement of coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was washed away.

Knowing that bad weather for the weekend was always likely, Stokes' side were superb in this match, making the running from the moment the skipper won his fourth consecutive toss.

They were excellent to reduce Australia to 317 all out, awesome in piling up 592 and had victory in their sights on Friday evening, when the tourists closed on 113-4. Since then, only 30 overs have been bowled.

Despite the grim forecast, expectant fans still turned up at Old Trafford on Sunday morning as groundstaff worked to clear heavy overnight rain from the outfield.

Not long after the delayed start was announced, it started to rain once more. Some of the England players emerged to play football, but eventually even they had to admit defeat and returned to the dressing room soaked to the skin.

While it is right to say England have been beaten here by the weather, it is also right to reflect on the errors that led to them being 2-0 down.

England have been the better side across the series, but paid a heavy price for missed chances in the first Test at Edgbaston and a sloppy first-innings batting performance in the second Test at Lord's.

They took the momentum from victory in the third Test at Headingley into an impressive display here and must now pick themselves up from this disappointment to protect the long unbeaten record in home Ashes series.

England may need to refresh their bowling attack for The Oval. Chris Woakes is struggling with a quad problem and Stuart Broad has played all five Tests this summer. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue would be the candidates to come in.

Australia cling on

Australia can celebrate retaining the Ashes but will know they were given a huge helping hand by the weather.

They omitted off-spinner Todd Murphy in this Test in favour of packing their batting and it has ultimately paid dividends.

The tourists are also indebted to Marnus Labuschagne, who made a vital century in the second innings to keep England at bay, particularly in the short passage of play that was possible on Saturday.

Labuschagne is one of the few Australia batters improving across the series. David Warner's struggles in England are continuing, while the returns of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Alex Carey are diminishing.

But perhaps the biggest concern for the visitors will be the way they crumbled in the face of England's batting assault on the second afternoon at Old Trafford. Their three frontline pace bowlers went for a total of 392 runs from a combined 75 overs, while captain Pat Cummins looked devoid of energy, ideas and authority.

Still, Australia will be leaving this country with the Ashes and the World Test Championship they won by defeating India in the final at The Oval in June.

After a drawn series here in 2019, Australia's stated aim this time has always been to win the Ashes outright, rather than just retain them.

Avoiding defeat at The Oval will see them do just that.

Comments

Join the conversation

1284 comments

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 17:33

    Frankly. England have themselves to blame for all the missed chances and poor play in the first two tests. They wouldn’t have minded the rain had they been decisive early on.

    As for the rain, it’s a shame, but these things always even themselves out. In 2021 there was a washout on day 5 when India were 50 odd for 1 chasing 200.

    But can we all agree on the need for reserve days in test series.

    • Reply posted by Butterfingers - Jonny B, today at 17:37

      Butterfingers - Jonny B replied:
      Catches Win Matches -
      England dropped 18 catches going into the second day of the Third Test in the series, with the main culprit being Root, who has dropped six catches.

      JB also let go of six chances, including five drops & a stumping. JB counterpart Carey, on the other hand, has been relatively safe with the gloves, dropping only two catches, latching onto 12 chances & effecting five stumpings.

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, today at 17:34

    I just wish it was the ridiculous 'Hundred' that was washed out.

  • Comment posted by TobyEsterhase, today at 17:36

    As an Aussie fan im pleased but as a cricket fan i ask why couldnt this have gone to Monday?

    • Reply posted by User0546859077, today at 17:38

      User0546859077 replied:
      Exactly! That is the most stupid ruling I have ever heard of

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 17:29

    The series was lost on day one of the first test not today or yesterday.

    In the pursuit of entertainment, england forgot their main objective to win the Ashes!

    • Reply posted by Rich, today at 17:35

      Rich replied:
      Spot on. A stupid declaration by Stokes in the first test. Weather will always play it's part, but if you make stupid decisions and refuse to change playing style when needed, you reap what you sow. With better weather we may well have won and taken it to the final test, but the damage was already done.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 17:29

    At 2-0 down, I still fancied England, but it didn't leave them any wiggle room for them & despite a great effort, it was predictably the Manchester weather rather than an Aussie sting in the tail that looks to have cost them. So for me, great series, lots of entertainment, but ultimately England blew it when they let those 1st two tests slip away. Let's at least finish it in style at The Oval.

    • Reply posted by Butterfingers - Jonny B, today at 17:35

      Butterfingers - Jonny B replied:
      The decision to play Jonny Bairstow ahead of Ben Foakes has ultimately cost England the Ashes.

  • Comment posted by Yawn, today at 17:38

    Nearly 30 overs went unbowled in good weather over the first 3 days. Test cricket needs to change its rules so this doesn’t happen. If the conditions are ok, the full 90 overs should be bowled each day.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 18:00

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Australia 'retain' the urn due to an anachronistic rule that says the team that won it last time get to keep it - even though they don't because it stays in a museum at Lord's.

      In reality Australia will head home with their tails between their legs having been Bazballed off the park again by Ben Stokes the saviour of Test Cricket with support from Sir Jonny Bairstow and Sir Zak Crawley.

  • Comment posted by Desmond Wolfe, today at 17:36

    Lost in the first 2 tests. Declaring with sub 400 in first innings with Joe Root at the crease

    • Reply posted by InterestedBystander, today at 17:50

      InterestedBystander replied:
      No, the first test declaration was fine, and really had no bearing on England losing that match. England lost because of a dozen dropped catches and a missed stumping...

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 17:35

    They have a reserve day for a nothing world champions match but not for an Ashes test, Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by jj, today at 17:41

      jj replied:
      Your comment doesn't sound very rational. Deciding who is world champions is more important than an ashes test match. It is attitudes like yours that make test cricket start crumbling. More and more the sport is being marketed as a two team sport in England. Could you imagine in football if England v Scotland was seen as more important than the world cup final.

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, today at 17:32

    Stokes declaration comes back to haunt England. It's grim up North.

    • Reply posted by Butterfingers - Jonny B, today at 17:36

      Butterfingers - Jonny B replied:
      The declaration on the 1st day cost England & the none declaration & waiting for JB to get a hundred cost England this Test match. It’s fine margins.

      Not showing live coverage on Terrestrial - free to Air TV will lose the next generation of players & Cricket fans.

  • Comment posted by Butterfingers - Jonny B, today at 17:38

    This probably won’t go down too well and feel unhappy stating this, but he has been ineffective in this series:

    I’m sorry to say that James Anderson should consider retiring now, an outstanding Cricketer, but I think it’s that moment in the career that he should call it time.

    • Reply posted by LUFC laidlaw, today at 18:03

      LUFC laidlaw replied:
      you know nothing about cricket do you?

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 17:32

    Whose idea was it to play in Manchester??!

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 17:43

      abracadabra replied:
      Jimmy's

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 17:36

    If they were willing to play until 7:30 on days 4 and 5 due to rain, why were they not willing to do that on the dry days 1-3 when they knew rain was expected? If they knew rain was expected later in the day, why did they decide to take tea during a dry spell? There seems to have been some brainless decisionmaking here.

    • Reply posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 18:06

      Half Hearted Waffle replied:
      No time had been lost on days 1 & 2.

  • Comment posted by Binnycraig, today at 17:31

    A silly declaration and glacial over rates 'coming home to roost'?

    • Reply posted by Butterfingers - Jonny B, today at 17:45

      Butterfingers - Jonny B replied:
      Anyone seen Anderson, he went AWOL in this series. sad really as I was hoping he would do well.

  • Comment posted by RONNIEMAC, today at 17:56

    Read all the comments on how to improve cricket. If the ball was on the other foot England would be rain dancing. So all those who advocate for change careful what you wish for because Karma has a nasty way of equalising.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 18:08

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      Exactly 💯

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 17:34

    Congratulations to the weather for ruining what could of possibly been dramatic winner takes all finally at the Oval.

    Other than that this series has been a cracker!!! From start to finish.

    Congrats to the Aussies (through gritted teeth). Already looking forward to 24/25.

    • Reply posted by Erwin, today at 17:38

      Erwin replied:
      No, I don’t think England have much of a chance in Aussie conditions. It’s only the series in England that are close.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 17:36

    Sky and the ECB won for scheduling the last two days for a weekend and no reserve day to get close to the Hundred.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 17:40

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      Yep 👍

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 17:33

    The Ashes is all about winning by any means. Bazball might be exciting but we should have won the first two tests easily. This Australian team is average. Too much arrogance from Stokes thinking we can play T20 style.

    • Reply posted by mynd views, today at 17:46

      mynd views replied:
      Too much of stokes. Shouldn’t even be in the side.

  • Comment posted by FriskyWhisky, today at 17:31

    Well done both teams... England didn't have the breaks of luck, but no matter - they did well.

    • Reply posted by Depotman, today at 17:40

      Depotman replied:
      Apart from the weather here they’ve had all the breaks 🙄 setting up pitches to suit themselves and then winning all four tosses for a start.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 17:34

    Going 2 - 0 down in England we were almost certainly going to be scuppered by the rain at some stage but we have to keep going. Win big at The Oval and it will feel like a winning draw. Congratulations Aussies, for the first times in years I have hope we could compete down under.

    • Reply posted by AJ94, today at 17:55

      AJ94 replied:
      Royally rained on our parade hasn't it?

  • Comment posted by You, today at 17:31

    As unfortunate as we have been with rain yesterday / today the ashes has basically been decided on 2 declaration decisions

    The first coming far to early and 2nd should have come after lunch on Friday

    • Reply posted by Eddster, today at 17:34

      Eddster replied:
      declaration or not in the 4th test, the game would've been drawn due to the weather anyway

