The covers remained on in Birmingham throughout the final day

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Lancashire 327 & 182-6: Jennings 64*; Hannon-Dalby 2-30 Warwickshire 212: Rhodes 82; Wells 2-21 Warwickshire (8 pts) drew with Lancashire (10 pts) Match scorecard

Warwickshire and Lancashire were forced to settle for a draw as rain washed out the final day of their County Championship match at Edgbaston.

The frustration was greater for Lancashire, who had taken control of the match on the third day and were waiting to resume their second innings on 182-6, already 297 ahead.

However, persistent rain arrived as forecast and they were denied the chance to push for victory to crown a strong performance from a reshuffled side showing five changes from the team beaten by Essex the previous week.

Warwickshire were left to digest a slightly disappointing display after the impressive win at Kent a week earlier.

They will now look ahead to another home game, against Middlesex, starting next Tuesday, when they will be without leading seamer Chris Rushworth, who suffered a hamstring strain against Lancashire.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.