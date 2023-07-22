Last updated on .From the section Counties

No play was possible on the final day in Derby

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day four) Derbyshire 443 & 89-0: Reece 54* Durham 575: Lees 171, Bedingham 138; Conners 5-115 Derbyshire (10 pts) drew with Durham (12 pts) Match scorecard

Durham stretched their lead at the top of Division Two after the final day of the County Championship match against Derbyshire at Derby was washed out.

Heavy rain through the early hours of the morning left the Incora County Ground saturated and prevented any play before lunch.

Although the rain eased slightly, there was no prospect of any improvement and the decision to abandon the match was made shortly after 13:00 BST

The draw means Durham take 12 points to go to 167, 54 clear of Sussex in second place, while Derbyshire's 10-point haul leaves them second from bottom.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.