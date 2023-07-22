Last updated on .From the section Counties

Bonus points may be all that is left to play for with more rain forecast at Cheltenham

County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham College (day two): Glamorgan 450-6 dec (92.5 overs): Root 98, Cooke 86*, Lloyd 81, Carlson 76; Van Meekeren 3-92 Gloucestershire 134-1 (48 overs): Dent 61*, O Price 49* Scorecard

The third day of Gloucestershire's Championship match against Glamorgan was wiped out by heavy rain.

Gloucestershire have reached 134-1 in reply to Glamorgan's impressive 450 for six declared.

However umpires Neil Pratt and Chris Watts made the inevitable decision at 13:30 BST.

Glamorgan, who started the round fourth in Division Two, could be willing to suggest declarations and an arranged run-chase.

But with further rain forecast, a contest for bonus points may be all that is left on a batter-friendly pitch.

If the match is drawn, Glamorgan would make up some ground on their promotion rivals, courtesy of their positive batting display, even if they slip a place to fifth.