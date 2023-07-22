Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Hollie Armitage top scored for Northern Diamonds with 48 before the rain arrived

Persistent rain washed out Saturday's four Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy games.

Fourth-placed Northern Diamonds opened the batting against Southern Vipers in fifth, and managed 105-4 in 25.4 overs before the rain arrived.

Western Storm reached 182-4 from 36 overs against South East Stars before the weather also brought that contest to an early close.

Central Sparks v Sunrisers and Thunder against group leaders The Blaze were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Diamonds skipper Hollie Armitage top-scored with 48 while her opposite number Georgia Adams took 2-23 from 4.4 overs for Vipers.

Emma Corney also fell two short of a century for bottom side Western Storm, with Alice Davidson-Richards picking-up 2-27 for the third-placed Stars.