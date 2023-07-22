Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Fisher and his Yorkshire team-mates were frustrated by a final day washout at Headingley

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day four) Sussex 216 & 236-7: Carter 58, Clark 58; Thompson 2-25 Yorkshire 364-8 dec: Lyth 115, Malan 92; Karvelas 4-76 Yorkshire (11 pts) drew with Sussex (7 pts) Match scorecard

Yorkshire and Sussex drew their County Championship match at Headingley with no play possible on the final day.

Persistent rain meant promotion-chasing Sussex were the happier of the two sides, as they remained unbeaten this season with a ninth draw in 10 games.

They move into second place in the table as a result, two points clear of Worcestershire and Leicestershire, who are both locked on 111 points.

Yorkshire remain in sixth, twenty points behind the Pears and Foxes.

The hosts had driven this fixture and would have been confident of wrapping-up a second win of the season, having drawn six of their nine games.

Sussex would have resumed on 236-7 in their second innings, leading by 88.

With all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice unbeaten on 43 with Jack Carson for company on 19, they would have been hopeful of setting up a tricky chase.

As it was, umpires Paul Baldwin and James Middlebrook abandoned the day at 12:30 BST having called for an early lunch at midday.

This is the second time this season against Sussex that weather has denied Yorkshire a final-day victory pursuit.

At Hove in April, they would have started day four needing 63 runs to win with seven wickets in hand but that was washed out as well.

Yorkshire face runaway league leaders Durham at Scarborough from Tuesday, while Sussex have a free week to prepare for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup at the start of next month.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.