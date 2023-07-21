Last updated on .From the section Cricket

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Edinburgh Scotland 149-6 (20 overs): Berrington 34, Munsey 33; Miles 2-25 Jersey 135-9 (20 overs): Ward 47, Greenwood 36; Watt 4-21 Scotland win by 14 runs Scorecard

Scotland recovered from their own shaky innings to secure a 14-run victory over Jersey in their Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Edinburgh.

It means the hosts followed up their opening victory over Germany to top the table ahead of Ireland, while Jersey could not match their win over Austria.

Captain Richie Berrington marked his 300th appearance with 34 as Scotland were restricted to 149-6.

But Mark Watt followed up his own 31 with four wickets for 21 runs.

Nick Greenwood hit 36 and Ben Ward 47 for Jersey, but the islanders just fell short of a famous win as they could only muster 135-9.

More to follow.