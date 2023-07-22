Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Joe Root removes Marnus Labuschagne on wet fourth day of fourth Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day four of five):
Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) & 214-5 (Labuschagne 111; Wood 3-27)
England 592 (Crawley 189, Bairstow 99*; Hazlewood 5-126)
Australia are 61 runs behind
England dodged the rain to take the vital wicket of Marnus Labuschagne but their Ashes hopes remain in the balance going into the final day of the fourth Test against Australia.

On a fourth day that could have been entirely lost to rain, a period of dry weather allowed 30 overs of play from 14:45 BST at Old Trafford.

England were frustrated for a long period by Labuschagne, who made only his second overseas Test hundred and shared a stubborn partnership of 103 with Mitchell Marsh.

As the light faded, England were ordered to bowl spin and Joe Root's off-breaks provided an unlikely source of inspiration.

He had Labuschagne caught behind by juggling wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for 111 and almost had Marsh held at short leg.

Rain arrived at the scheduled tea break of 17:00, preventing any further action and leaving Australia on 214-5, still 61 short of making England bat again. Marsh has 31 and Cameron Green three.

With more bad weather forecast for Sunday, England are left hoping for enough time to force the win that would level the series at 2-2 and turn the fifth Test at The Oval into a decider.

Though victory is now almost out of the question for Australia, a draw would be enough for them to retain the urn.

England battle weather to keep Ashes alive

This series has produced three thrilling Tests, with the drama in the fourth now coming through England's battle with the weather. It would be a huge anti-climax if the rain has a decisive say in the destination of the Ashes urn.

England were fortunate to get any play on Saturday. Overnight rain persisted into the morning and early afternoon, but the ground was readied at a remarkable speed. The empty stands filled rapidly as news of a start filtered through.

Though the overheads were ideal and the crowd expectant, England were blocked by an unresponsive surface - there was no sign of the uneven bounce from earlier in the match - and the determination of Labuschagne and Marsh.

The reverse swing of Friday evening also disappeared as the ball became wet. When England persuaded the umpires to change it and looked to bring Mark Wood into the attack, they were told the light was not fit enough for pace. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Root proved to be the most threatening bowler.

England will return on Sunday wishing for the weather to be kind. There is the possibility of 98 overs of play and second new ball available nine overs into the day.

For Australia, they will not only be looking to repel England, but also build a lead to make the hosts' route to victory longer. Their inclusion of both Marsh and Green in this Test, extending the batting line-up, was done partly with this scenario in mind.

Labuschagne delivers when Australia need it most

This has been a difficult series for Labuschagne. Beginning ranked as the world's number one Test batter, he had not managed a half-century before this match.

He hinted at a return to form with 51 in the first innings and then delivered what could yet prove to be an Ashes-saving hundred.

With Australia 113-4 overnight, Labuschagne began on 44 and Marsh one. Though Labuschagne took a painful blow on the finger from a Wood bouncer, he was largely untroubled by England's short-ball plan.

Marsh, usually so aggressive, was a calm foil. He has struck only four fours in a 107-ball stay and two of those came in successive deliveries from Chris Woakes, who spent time off the field suffering from stiffness.

When Root came on, Labuschagne lofted two sixes over long-on, but also flashed an edge off an arm-ball past slip Zak Crawley when he was on 93.

He went to his 11th Test ton by pinching a single off Moeen Ali before making an error attempting to cut Root and was given out on review.

Root provides England inspiration

Given the stakes and urgency of the situation, this was a curiously flat performance from England's seamers.

They got little movement from the ball or the pitch and chewed up precious time as they deliberated over field placings and tactics.

A bouncer plan achieved little other than knocking the ball out of shape, after which came the stroke of luck with Wood being denied the chance to bowl, resulting in the call to Moeen and Root.

While Moeen mixed some dangerous bounce with regular loose deliveries, Root constantly made things happen.

He was convinced on-field umpire Nitin Menon had made a mistake for the Labuschagne wicket, celebrating towards the Party Stand even before the review was complete. In the same over, an inside edge off Marsh went in and out of the fingers of bat-pad fielder Harry Brook.

Green survived a review off Moeen from the final ball before the tea break. England would have been happy to bowl more spin after the interval, only to be denied the opportunity.

'England were a bit flat' - reaction

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, speaking to BBC Sport: "It's always very special getting a Test hundred. It doesn't happen too often but I'm disappointed I couldn't get us to tea.

"We were so close to having a tremendous day there. For us, this is about saving this Test match and retaining the Ashes."

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick: "We got more play than we expected. It looked like a complete washout so it's a bonus. We're one wicket closer but it's still frustrating.

"It really does depend on the weather. We wanted to get two or three wickets today and we'll take any play we can tomorrow."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England were a bit flat. There wasn't much of their usual chatter and the noise from the players you get when you are going for a win."

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 18:35

    Forecast isn't bad for Monday. Why can't cricket do reserve days? It's not like the players have other commitments other than the golf course.

    • Reply posted by And so, today at 18:39

      And so replied:
      Completely agree. That, and scheduled tea breaks during a dry weather spells, are not helping test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 18:36

    Why take tea then??? That was madness.

    • Reply posted by U936473647382, today at 18:39

      U936473647382 replied:
      Precisely!

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 18:36

    Irrespective of what's gone before re. the declaration etc, BS has to be admired by the way he inspires his players to perform - let's hope we can get this over the line tomorrow after such a monumental performance.

    • Reply posted by westham, today at 19:07

      westham replied:
      You can admire BS and also criticise him.
      If he had not declared in the first test and declared earlier in this one it would have strengthened our cause enormously.
      The first declaration in particular was absolute nonsense and inexcusable.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:37

    Given how bad the forecast was, it’s a positive that they were able to get as much play as they did, although the decision to take tea was a strange one.
    Can only hope that the weather allows some play tomorrow, although whether we’ll see anything other than a draw is unlikely now.

    • Reply posted by Juliana, today at 19:27

      Juliana replied:
      Think the tea situation is bigger than it is. At best one of two more overs.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:50

    More rain forecast tomorrow. England fully deserve to win this Test but you feel with the rain, the light, and the Aussies knowing they won't have to bat all day, the draw is favourite.

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 18:54

      Just_facts replied:
      Draw is fair

  • Comment posted by YorkiePete, today at 18:48

    Sadly, Broad and Anderson looked toothless today - hardly a ball from Broad on the wicket while I was watching, and Anderson just doesn't have that zipp any more. Loyalty to all time great players is admirable, but not giving new blood a chance is even worse.

    • Reply posted by mmyjbwmg, today at 19:03

      mmyjbwmg replied:
      He was ranked number 1 test bowler no more than 3months ago!

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:50

    Jonny Bairstow interviews yesterday really put some context on his performances during the series. Hadn’t realised he had 9 pins, six inches of plate and umpteen wires through his ankle. Quite remarkable that he can walk never mind dominate the Aussies!!!!

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 18:55

      Just_facts replied:
      Yes and some on here criticise him for likes. Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 18:43

    Can't believe they had any play.

    Also can't believe Aus only lost one wicket.

    England need 20-30 overs tomorrow to get the win. New ball due in 10.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 18:45

      Robert replied:
      well they had that today and took just the one wicket!

  • Comment posted by Good grief , today at 18:38

    Well batted labuschagne probably done enough to get the draw the aussies need,still hoping not though .

    • Reply posted by JR, today at 18:53

      JR replied:
      Disagree.

      He didn't do enough at all. He threw his wicket away. Relaxed after getting his ton.

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 18:57

    Thinking of driving to the other side of Manchester tomorrow and starting a barbecue - that's normally enough to attract all the rain within 20 miles...

    • Reply posted by Stanstill, today at 19:33

      Stanstill replied:
      Nooooo - go a bit further away!!

  • Comment posted by Bermuda Blue, today at 18:36

    Shame it was thrown away in the first 2 tests.

    • Reply posted by Lee Enfield, today at 18:44

      Lee Enfield replied:
      Should play cricket not baseball test series are a long game and that includes not losing matches so as to be in a post to win the series

  • Comment posted by David Lightman, today at 18:36

    Forecast tomorrow looks a bit better than was predicted 24 hours ago.
    Might get play late in the afternoon at worst.

    • Reply posted by nubley, today at 18:42

      nubley replied:
      BBC hour-by-hour forecast looks worse,

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:42

    Lots of weather experts here yesterday saying not one more ball would be bowled.

    Still enough play to win this.

  • Comment posted by Phil the Fluter, today at 19:05

    Forget the trumpet, calling it "The Men's Ashes" is more than annoying.
    Cultural appropriation. So wrong on so many levels.

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 19:07

      Just_facts replied:
      It's the Ashes.

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 18:45

    So last night quite a few people said “Not another ball will be bowled in this Test”, and they were wrong, so hopefully tomorrow they’ll be wrong again! Although the forecast does look poor. An excellent all round performance from England in this match, they’re doing everything they can to chip away and get over the line if at all possible.

  • Comment posted by bbc for free, today at 19:07

    12 overs bowled a hour by england and we call it baz ball, really ?

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 18:44

    Hopefully we get enough play tomorrow for England to get over the line, hopefully bowl more at the stumps with the uneven bounce rather than trying to tempt the Aussies with short balls which they left well today.

  • Comment posted by Swandog, today at 18:36

    When needed, England could easily play Root as the primary spinner. He looked more dangerous that Mo. Hoping for more play tomorrow!!

    • Reply posted by H B Khan, today at 19:01

      H B Khan replied:
      Moeen ali is the main team man.
      He should have beeen England's no 3 13 years a go he was on of the best consistent county batsmen on the scene. And effective off spinner.
      The middle order batsmen that were selected from them.days b4 moeen were given many earlier chances and backed moeen had to wait long time becoz they were no one else and swanny retired

  • Comment posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 18:36

    Shame the rain has ruined the fun. You can see the Aussies doing rain dances from here for tomorrow.

    All England can realistically hope is that they get to the Oval and try to square the series up because this one is a certified draw.

    • Reply posted by The Monk, today at 19:00

      The Monk replied:
      The rain has served England well enough in the past.

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 18:47

    It all felt a bit flat today. A lead of 250 was probably the desire on Thursday night. England didn't really get going (by their new standards) until after lunch yesterday. Two more Aussie wickets yesterday would have made today's two hours rather more exciting. That England did not take the 6th wicket today might make tomorrow frustrating. But they have given it their all

