The Ashes 2023: Joe Root removes Marnus Labuschagne on wet fourth day of fourth Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day four of five):
Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) & 214-5 (Labuschagne 111; Wood 3-27)
England 592 (Crawley 189, Bairstow 99*; Hazlewood 5-126)
Australia are 61 runs behind
Scorecard

England dodged the rain to take the vital wicket of Marnus Labuschagne but their Ashes hopes remain in the balance going into the final day of the fourth Test against Australia.

On a fourth day that could have been entirely lost to rain, a period of dry weather allowed 30 overs of play from 14:45 BST at Old Trafford.

England were frustrated for a long period by Labuschagne, who made only his second overseas Test hundred and shared a stubborn partnership of 103 with Mitchell Marsh.

As the light faded, England were ordered to bowl spin and Joe Root's off-breaks provided an unlikely source of inspiration.

He had Labuschagne caught behind by juggling wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for 111 and almost had Marsh held at short leg.

Rain arrived at the scheduled tea break of 17:00, preventing any further action and leaving Australia on 214-5, still 61 short of making England bat again. Marsh has 31 and Cameron Green three.

With more bad weather forecast for Sunday, England are left hoping for enough time to force the win that would level the series at 2-2 and turn the fifth Test at The Oval into a decider.

Though victory is now almost out of the question for Australia, a draw would be enough for them to retain the urn.

England battle weather to keep Ashes alive

This series has produced three thrilling Tests, with the drama in the fourth now coming through England's battle with the weather. It would be a huge anti-climax if the rain has a decisive say in the destination of the Ashes urn.

England were fortunate to get any play on Saturday. Overnight rain persisted into the morning and early afternoon, but the ground was readied at a remarkable speed. The empty stands filled rapidly as news of a start filtered through.

Though the overheads were ideal and the crowd expectant, England were blocked by an unresponsive surface - there was no sign of the uneven bounce from earlier in the match - and the determination of Labuschagne and Marsh.

The reverse swing of Friday evening also disappeared as the ball became wet. When England persuaded the umpires to change it and looked to bring Mark Wood into the attack, they were told the light was not fit enough for pace. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Root proved to be the most threatening bowler.

England will return on Sunday wishing for the weather to be kind. There is the possibility of 98 overs of play and second new ball available nine overs into the day.

For Australia, they will not only be looking to repel England, but also build a lead to make the hosts' route to victory longer. Their inclusion of both Marsh and Green in this Test, extending the batting line-up, was done partly with this scenario in mind.

Labuschagne delivers when Australia need it most

This has been a difficult series for Labuschagne. Beginning ranked as the world's number one Test batter, he had not managed a half-century before this match.

He hinted at a return to form with 51 in the first innings and then delivered what could yet prove to be an Ashes-saving hundred.

With Australia 113-4 overnight, Labuschagne began on 44 and Marsh one. Though Labuschagne took a painful blow on the finger from a Wood bouncer, he was largely untroubled by England's short-ball plan.

Marsh, usually so aggressive, was a calm foil. He has struck only four fours in a 107-ball stay and two of those came in successive deliveries from Chris Woakes.

When Root came on, Labuschagne lofted two sixes over long-on, but also flashed an edge off an arm-ball past slip Zak Crawley when he was on 93.

He went to his 11th Test ton by pinching a single off Moeen Ali before making an error attempting to cut Root and was given out on review.

Root provides England inspiration

Given the stakes and urgency of the situation, this was a curiously flat performance from England's seamers.

They got little movement from the ball or the pitch and chewed up precious time as they deliberated over field placings and tactics.

A bouncer plan achieved little other than knocking the ball out of shape, after which came the stroke of luck with Wood being denied the chance to bowl, resulting in the call to Moeen and Root.

While Moeen mixed some dangerous bounce with regular loose deliveries, Root constantly made things happen.

He was convinced on-field umpire Nitin Menon had made a mistake for the Labuschagne wicket, celebrating towards the Party Stand even before the review was complete. In the same over, an inside edge off Marsh went in and out of the fingers of bat-pad fielder Harry Brook.

Green survived a review off Moeen from the final ball before the tea break. England would have been happy to bowl more spin after the interval, but did not get the chance.

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 18:48

    We just need 3 perfect deliveries and a couple of good ones to win.

  • Comment posted by Harry Wilsons Left Foot, today at 18:47

    One more wicket today would have been excellent for us. It’s going to be close but I think England will do it. We are the better team

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 18:47

    It all felt a bit flat today. A lead of 250 was probably the desire on Thursday night. England didn't really get going (by their new standards) until after lunch yesterday. Two more Aussie wickets yesterday would have made today's two hours rather more exciting. That England did not take the 6th wicket today might make tomorrow frustrating. But they have given it their all

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 18:45

    So last night quite a few people said “Not another ball will be bowled in this Test”, and they were wrong, so hopefully tomorrow they’ll be wrong again! Although the forecast does look poor. An excellent all round performance from England in this match, they’re doing everything they can to chip away and get over the line if at all possible.

  • Comment posted by Just_facts, today at 18:45

    Congratulations Australia.

  • Comment posted by Head of the table, today at 18:44

    Australia's day. Still have lots of batting to come and would give us a target but raining all day tomorrow so unfortunately ashes gone

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 18:44

    Hopefully we get enough play tomorrow for England to get over the line, hopefully bowl more at the stumps with the uneven bounce rather than trying to tempt the Aussies with short balls which they left well today.

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 18:43

    Here's an idea for ICC / ECB:

    450 overs split over 5 days which can be started or ended anytime from 09.30 to 20.00?

    'lunch' and 'tea' can be moved or postponed depending on over rate / weather.

    Like reviews, the batting team can have a change of gloves ONCE per day and / or deduct runs.

    Deliberate slow over rate; add runs to the batting team.

    2020s not the 1920s old chap.

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 18:43

    Can't believe they had any play.

    Also can't believe Aus only lost one wicket.

    England need 20-30 overs tomorrow to get the win. New ball due in 10.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 18:45

      Robert replied:
      well they had that today and took just the one wicket!

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:42

    Lots of weather experts here yesterday saying not one more ball would be bowled.

    Still enough play to win this.

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 18:41

    rain rain rain

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 18:41

    No matter what happens England have been the best team & the MCC ( England) retain the ashes as they never leave Lords.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 18:47

      Robert replied:
      Oh England... we once had an empire too. Superior only in the minds of the old stuff shirts in the Lords Long room

  • Comment posted by Rajveer, today at 18:40

    Looks okay-ish for tomorrow. Labuschagne's wicket, despite the partnership, was absolutely massive. Not too far away. Maybe 25 to 30 overs so basically a session.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:39

    Should never play test matches at Old Trafford, weather messes everything up yet again

    • Reply posted by Hex, today at 18:41

      Hex replied:
      Nonsense, it didn't rain once in Manchester throughout the other 3 tests.

  • Comment posted by Moore, today at 18:38

    Why are Test Matches still played in Manchester? dkisaster strikres again.

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 18:45

      William Munny replied:
      what are TWO tests played in London??
      Lords and the Oval should alternate.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 18:38

    Bairstow has managed to cost England again! … pointless, ‘vanity’ runs yesterday when the job had already been done and England should’ve been bowling!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:40

      SD replied:
      Yep, could be 3rd Test in a row he's cost England one way or another.

      He's still hero worshipped in the vallys though...lol.

  • Comment posted by Good grief , today at 18:38

    Well batted labuschagne probably done enough to get the draw the aussies need,still hoping not though .

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:37

    Given how bad the forecast was, it’s a positive that they were able to get as much play as they did, although the decision to take tea was a strange one.
    Can only hope that the weather allows some play tomorrow, although whether we’ll see anything other than a draw is unlikely now.

  • Comment posted by Sassie de Ville, today at 18:37

    England should have declared an hour or two earlier than they did yesterday, rather than batting on. Didn't Ben Stokes read the weather forecast?

    • Reply posted by Michael James, today at 18:39

      Michael James replied:
      What do you want out of a cricket team!! If he'd done that by now Australia would be 40-50 runs ahead

