Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's race against time - and the weather - is on.

The hosts have two days to seal a win in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford which would level the series at 2-2 and set up an epic decider.

Australia are 113-4 in their second innings, still 162 runs behind England, but rain is forecast for both of the final two days.

Weather apps have been frantically refreshed across the country this week, while searches for 'Manchester weather' have surged in Australia.

So will the rain ruin England's chances?

What is the forecast?

Ben Rich, BBC lead weather presenter

The weather will undoubtedly cause frustration this weekend. The only real question is whether it will be a total washout.

Cloud and rain is expected to arrive at Old Trafford by Saturday morning, and once it does it will be reluctant to clear. The wet weather will wax and wane with some slightly drier interludes, but I'm not expecting any significant dry gaps to allow any lengthy periods of play. The rain will make it feel chilly for any spectators who want to tough it out.

What's worse, while many parts of the UK will be drier and brighter on Sunday, current forecasts suggest that northern England is the one place where rain will really cling on.

We'll just have to hope that the weather front responsible shifts southwards or northwards for long enough to give at least a chance of brighter skies over Manchester.

What will it mean?

England need enough playing time to take the final six Australian wickets, and knock off any runs needed, if the tourists bat into the lead.

It's tough to say how long they will need. The pitch is slow but there have been occasional signs of uneven bounce, which will aid England's quest for wickets.

Australia certainly aren't going to hand a win to England, given they are trying to win a men's Ashes series in this country for the first time since 2001.

They lead the series 2-1 with one match to play after this so would retain the Ashes with a draw in Manchester, given the holders keep the famous urn in the case of a drawn series.

Did England bat too long?

England began day four on 384-4, already leading by 67, but were surprisingly restrained in the first session, even if they did add 122 runs for the loss of four wickets in 24 overs.

England had the option of declaring earlier but their plan was clear - rack up as many runs as possible to try to ensure they do not have to bat again when conditions are likely to be more difficult.

After lunch, Jonny Bairstow added a stunning 99 not out from 81 balls to speed things up before England were eventually dismissed shortly before 15:00 BST with a lead of 275.

Was it the right decision?

"It all depends on the outcome of the match," said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"If the rain means England only get 30 or 40 overs on Sunday most people will ask why England batted so long.

"But they have played incredible cricket to get themselves in this position."

Bairstow said, to his knowledge, there were no discussions in the England dressing room about declaring at lunch with the score 506-8.

"When you are scoring freely you try to take the runs on offer," he said.

"You take the 70 runs off that now and they are a lot closer to us and we have to bat again."

He added that England have done "all they can" and "who knows what the weather holds".

Australia's hopes of victory are all but over, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood saying he would be "very pleased" if the rain does arrive.