England opener Zak Crawley thrilled the crowd at Old Trafford on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test with a magnificent century.

His mighty contribution saw England close on 384-4, a lead of 67 runs after Australia were all out for 317 in the morning session.

England veteran James Anderson picked up his first wicket in this Test on his home ground, while Chris Woakes led his side off after claiming a five-wicket haul.

Australia are currently 2-1 up in the five-match series, meaning England need to win this Test to keep the Ashes alive and set up a decider.

Stat of the day - Crawley makes history

Crawley's majestic innings of 189 came from 182 balls and is the highest score by an England batter against Australia in a home Ashes Test since 1997, when Nasser Hussain made 207.

It is his fourth Test hundred and his second highest score after making 267 against Pakistan.

In terms of the highest scores by England openers against Australia, Crawley is joint seventh. The only openers to have hit more are Alastair Cook, Graham Gooch, Geoffrey Boycott, Len Hutton and Herbert Sutcliffe.

Video of the day - Crawley's century

Crawley hit plenty of sublime shots in his innings, putting on partnerships of 121 with Moeen Ali and 206 with Joe Root.

After he was eventually bowled by Cameron Green, the Old Trafford crowd rose to their feet to applaud the 25-year-old off, while the Australians also shook his hand.

Image of the day

England bowler Chris Woakes acknowledges the crowd after taking 5-62

England's Woakes held the ball aloft after taking a five-fer to dismiss Australia for 317.

It's the first time he has done that against Australia in Tests.

Quote of the day

"I hadn't hit a six for three years."

Zak Crawley hit three sixes and 21 fours during his innings. One of the sixes he hit pushed England into the lead.

Prior to this knock, Crawley had only hit one six in his Test career.

And finally...

Anderson set the tone from the very first ball as he removed Australia captain Pat Cummins - caught by opposite number Ben Stokes...