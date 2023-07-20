Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Hairs hit his 73 from 36 balls at the Goldenacre ground

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Edinburgh Scotland: 234-5 (20 overs) Hairs 73, Berrington 60, Leask 38*; Naqash 2-44 Germany 65-7 (11 overs) Van Heerden 17; Main 2-8, Sharif 2-9, Watt 2-12 Scotland win by 72 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method Scoreboard (outside source)

Ollie Hairs hit a career-best 73 as Scotland got off to a winning start at the men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, crushing Germany in a rain-hit game in Edinburgh.

Following a U-turn on his international retirement, 32-year-old opener Hairs pummelled eight fours and five sixes.

Captain Richie Berrington reached 60 and Michael Leask was 38 not out from just 14 balls in a 234-5 total.

Germany got to 65-7, chasing a revised 138 from 11 overs.

With ominous grey skies over Goldenacre, Scotland had to rush through five overs of bowling in order for the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to apply and the teams went off amid heavy rain with Germany on 33-1 from 5.3 overs.

Faced with a target of 19 runs an over after a break or more than an hour, German wickets tumbled swiftly, with Gavin Main, Sayfan Sharif and Mark Watt taking two apiece, the latter denied a hat-trick by a defensive block.

Hairs and George Munsey (29) had got the hosts off to a blistering start, putting on 73 in the first seven overs, while Berrington and Leask shared a rapid 87 during their fifth wicket partnership to establish Scotland's second highest T20 score.

Earlier in the day, Ireland beat Italy by seven runs and Jersey enjoyed a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Austria.

The event is a seven-team round-robin, with the top two progressing to the 2024 tournament in West Indies and USA.

Scotland meet Jersey on Friday, with all of the action live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.