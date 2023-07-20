Close menu

Australia in South Africa 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards

From the section Cricket

South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Australia's Aaron Finch in 2020

August

30 1st Twenty20 international, Durban (d/n) (17:00 BST)

September

1 2nd Twenty20 international, Durban (d/n) (17:00 BST)

3 3rd Twenty20 international, Durban (d/n) (17:00 BST)

7 1st ODI, Bloemfontein (d/n) (12:00 BST)

9 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein (d/n) (12:00 BST)

12 3rd ODI, Potchefstroom (d/n) (12:00 BST)

15 4th ODI, Centurion (d/n) (12:00 BST)

17 5th ODI, Johannesburg (09:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC