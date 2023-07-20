Asia Cup 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards
Matches played in one-day international format.
Group stage
|Group A: Pakistan (A1), India (A2), Nepal
|Group B: Sri Lanka (B1), Bangladesh (B2), Afghanistan
August
30 Pakistan v Nepal, Multan (d/n)
31 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele (d/n)
September
2 Pakistan v India, Pallekele (d/n)
3 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Lahore (d/n)
4 India v Nepal, Pallekele (d/n)
5 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore (d/n)
Super 4 stage
If Nepal or Afghanistan qualify for the Super 4s, they will take the seeding (A1, A2, B1 or B2) of the team they replace.
September
6 A1 v B2, Lahore (d/n)
9 B1 v B2, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)
10 A1 v A2, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)
12 A2 v B1, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)
14 A1 v B1, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)
15 A2 v B2, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)
17 Final, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made