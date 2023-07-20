Matches played in one-day international format.

Group stage

Group A: Pakistan (A1), India (A2), Nepal Group B: Sri Lanka (B1), Bangladesh (B2), Afghanistan

August

30 Pakistan v Nepal, Multan (d/n)

31 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele (d/n)

September

2 Pakistan v India, Pallekele (d/n)

3 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Lahore (d/n)

4 India v Nepal, Pallekele (d/n)

5 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore (d/n)

Super 4 stage

If Nepal or Afghanistan qualify for the Super 4s, they will take the seeding (A1, A2, B1 or B2) of the team they replace.

September

6 A1 v B2, Lahore (d/n)

9 B1 v B2, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)

10 A1 v A2, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)

12 A2 v B1, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)

14 A1 v B1, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)

15 A2 v B2, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)

17 Final, Colombo (RPS) (d/n)

