The Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley's 189 gives England lead over Australia in fourth Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day two of five):
Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62)
England 384-4 (Crawley 189, Root 84, Moeen 54)
England lead by 67 runs
Zak Crawley's astonishing 189 stunned Australia and kept England on course for an Ashes comeback on an exhilarating second day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Crawley cracked the highest score by an England batter in a home Ashes Test for 26 years to give the hosts the perfect chance of levelling the series at 2-2.

In a 182-ball stay, he crunched 21 fours and three sixes to help England to 384-4, a lead of 67.

Crawley shared a stand of 121 with Moeen Ali, who was superb in making 54 at number three, then a riotous double-century partnership with Joe Root, the former captain unlucky to fall for 84.

Though Crawley and Root were both bowled by deliveries that kept low, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes laid a platform to attack on Friday morning with an unbroken stand of 33.

On a perfect day for the home side, James Anderson removed Pat Cummins with the first ball of the morning and Chris Woakes completed his maiden five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test to dismiss Australia for 317.

With the series on the line and bad weather closing in at the weekend, England not only wanted to build a lead, but do so swiftly enough to leave time to force a result.

They did so in a fashion that was barely believable and now have a golden opportunity to level the series at 2-2 and set up a delicious Ashes decider at The Oval.

England ambush rattled Aussies

Even the most optimistic England fan could not have predicted this. Their day-one performance with the ball, reducing Australia to 299-8, created the prospect of one good batting innings levelling the series. There was also the danger of one collapse surrendering any chance of lifting the urn.

What transpired was England's best day of the summer - a celebration of everything good about the cricket they have played under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, lapped up by the Old Trafford Party Stand.

If Australia were yet to be fully Bazballed, they have now, steamrollered by Crawley and co in trail of destruction that scattered fielders, frazzled minds and did horrific damage to bowling figures. Off-spinner Todd Murphy, the notable absentee from the Australia XI, would have been relieved to be running drinks rather than bowling.

To compound an awful day for the tourists, fast bowler Mitchell Starc struggled with a hamstring injury then hurt his left shoulder diving in the field.

Anderson had Cummins caught at cover while Woakes needed two goes at having number 11 Josh Hazlewood caught in the slips - the first was a no-ball. It proved to be the only blight on England's day.

With heavy rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday, England knew they had to score quickly. They did so with controlled aggression, glorious strokeplay and urgent running. The hosts could feel in a position to have Australia batting again before lunch on Friday.

Any tilt at victory will have to come with the weather looming and on a pitch starting to show some signs of sharp variable bounce.

But England have engineered a huge opening. They have never returned from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series. The comeback is on.

Zak attack

Despite his modest record, England have always believed Kent's Crawley is a match-winner. This innings, an Ashes knock for the ages, was spectacular vindication.

England were nervy in the spell to lunch. Ben Duckett edged Starc behind for one and Crawley had to overturn being given out lbw to Cameron Green on 20.

But Crawley and makeshift number-three Moeen intelligently built their century partnership and Crawley exploded into life after the break.

With flamboyant whips, handsome drives and some mighty slog sweeps, Crawley eviscerated the Australian bowling. He moved from 50 to 100 in 26 balls, a 93-ball ton England's fourth-fastest in Ashes cricket.

Crawley crashed 106 runs from 82 balls in the session between lunch and tea. A stand of 206 with Root was racked up in only 186 deliveries. The Australians rifled through plan and after plan, their fielding became ragged and bowlers weary.

Just as Crawley looked primed for a double ton, Green got one to keep low and he played on, leaving to rapturous applause from a crowd who had witnessed one of the all-time great hundreds.

Root and Moeen head supporting cast

This was a superb effort from Moeen, who came out of retirement for this series and finds himself as the only frontline spinner in the match and filling an important gap in the England order.

He batted with composure and displayed the odd touch of style. The standing ovation for reaching his first Test half-century in four years recognised Moeen's selfless service this summer. He was unlucky that a full-blooded pull off Starc was sharply taken by Usman Khawaja.

Root arrived with the score at 130-2 and the game in the balance, but was instantly at his impish, imperious best.

He dealt with Australia's short-ball plan by expertly executing hooks and pulls. His intent to score brought 40 off his first 30 balls - Root's fastest ever start to a Test innings. He played his trademark reverse-scoops off Mitchell Marsh and Cummins.

Root deserved a century of his own, only to be bowled by a scuttler from Hazlewood - keeping even lower than the one that got Crawley.

The way in which Brook and Stokes calmly played for the morning is ominous for the Australians. The sight of 'nighthawk' Stuart Broad padded up late in the day was a sign of England's intent.

'A special day' - reaction

England opener Zak Crawley, speaking to Test Match Special: "I rode my luck at times and played some really good parts in the innings and there were other parts where I was really streaky but I'm happy with how I have played. It was a special day.

"I just keep backing my game and I've done that well this series where I just keep trying to play the way I play. That's the only way that is going to work for me."

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori: "It was obviously a taxing session because Crawley was so dominant and played so well from the onset. We had some clear plans but he was too good."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "England play a certain brand that completely suits Crawley. That innings has put England on the front foot and this moment will be spoken about for a long period of time, particularly if England go on to win the Ashes."

Comments

Join the conversation

444 comments

  • Comment posted by Head of the table, today at 18:40

    What a day. A man who takes plenty of stick when he isn't playing well deserves praise when he is. Great knock Crawley and good support from root and Mo

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 18:46

      Pandemania replied:
      I think, i think great. How unlucky was root. Need to pump on tomorrow for a minimum 200 lead.

  • Comment posted by Hammersfanno1, today at 18:40

    Hands up. I have been a huge critic of Crawley and dubious of the Bazball approach. But today was sublime cricket. England had a plan and executed that plan to near perfection. Will the rain save the Aussies? Quite possibly but today will live long in the memory. Quite brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 18:45

      Jack replied:
      I think if we're all honest, we all have been huge critics of Crawley. Could be a career defining innings for him.

  • Comment posted by TJH, today at 18:43

    The plaudits go to Crawley, and rightly so. But Moeen played a brilliant, selfless innings to blunt the tricky early period and absolutely lay the groundwork for the carnage to commence.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:06

      in5wknaa replied:
      I’m pleased he had his Mo-ment - showed his class as a test player not that he had anything to prove. Could be key with the ball in the 2nd innings as well

  • Comment posted by ReasonISTreason, today at 18:40

    Zak Crawley

    WOW

    You DEFLATED the Aussies

    I'm eating humble pie

    One of the best innings I have seen

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:45

      Bloomoon replied:
      Yeah kinda what I saw Ponting do at OT in 2005. That was one of not the best I reckon I’ve witnessed, until today albeit I was sat in my armchair for this one. He’s come through a proper test of character and gone 🤫 to quite a few on here 🍻

  • Comment posted by nat, today at 18:41

    Hopefully push on and the weather doesn't spoil things

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 18:49

      Pandemania replied:
      Will definitely lose some time to weather. Heres hoping not sufficient to spoil the result.

  • Comment posted by yarp, today at 18:39

    Pretty sure Root and Crawley would still be there if not for a couple of shooters. Brilliant day England!

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, today at 18:43

      Yeahbaby replied:
      Good to see some shooters though, should unnerve the aussies 2nd innings

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 18:44

    Brilliant England.

    Outstanding from Crawley, just stunning.

    This is the best test series I have ever seen, and I watched every minute of the 2005 Ashes.

    Come on England!

    • Reply posted by AbsoluteMuppet, today at 18:55

      AbsoluteMuppet replied:
      And please please don’t let it rain! 🙏

  • Comment posted by X Q Smee, today at 18:44

    There will be a few people who predicted that Moeen would fail at 3 will have to get the tomato ketchup out tonight

    • Reply posted by sestria, today at 18:53

      sestria replied:
      Huge amount of credit has to go to Moeen. Fantastic knock at the troublesome no.3 spot to take the pressure off the others

  • Comment posted by Top Dogg, today at 18:40

    Brilliant innings from Crawley, he can be frustrating at times but when he's hot, he's hot.

    Honourable mention to Moeen too, that 50 was massive at 3. These two have given us a great platform to try and force a win.

    Feels like the first time any team has completely dominated in his series.

    • Reply posted by filg79, today at 18:44

      filg79 replied:
      Apparently Crawley has made technical adjustments so hopefully these innings will become more common

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 18:40

    Listening to Zac Crawley tonight, explains Bazball. Low scores are ok as you will get a big score. Mentality just as important as skill. Great knock today.

    • Reply posted by craig_leppert, today at 19:34

      craig_leppert replied:
      That is the key bit people have been missing with all the 'drop Bairstow' shouts.

      Freedom, trust, and confidence is a two way street. The players will only respond to the calls to freedom and aggression as long as they aren't punished when the increased level of risk inevitably bites them.

      What is more valuable to a team's chances of winning? 30 every match, or a 100/150 every 5?

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 18:40

    Crawley you beauty!

    • Reply posted by Gazza, today at 18:45

      Gazza replied:
      And the cream always rises to the top!

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 19:06

    Just a shout out to Mr Ali also, great innings and to get your 3,000 runs and 200 wickets is a huge achievement 👏 👌

    • Reply posted by davelemedici, today at 19:19

      davelemedici replied:
      I hope today’s performance and his great achievement of getting to 3000 test runs to go with 200 wickets calms some of the nasty comments and rather blinkered bias. He has joined some of the all time greats that kind of goes against the comments he is a part time poor quality spinner and not a test level batter in all rounder slot. Massively well done Moeen a good team player and good man

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:41

    Yes, glorious batting from England. Crawley critics keeping their heads down. Only the weather can prevent an England victory now.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 19:05

      lee roy replied:
      Actually, if you look around, there are lots on here who criticised Crawley singing his praises.

  • Comment posted by stellatorty, today at 18:47

    As a long time critic of Crawley - a large slice of humble pie being taken this evening. Well done and more of the same please !

    • Reply posted by KevvyGunner89, today at 18:50

      KevvyGunner89 replied:
      Completely agree here, I never want to see a player fail but we definitely need more of this from him. 1 or 2 of these knocks per year isn't enough, let's hope this is the start of his rise. Brilliant knock and well batted.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:43

    That Zak Crawley looks a talent. The Social Media Selection Committee will be a bit confused 🫤

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:50

      Duncanb23 replied:
      He must be replaced by Surrey's competent wicket keeper. It's so obvious.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 18:41

    The Aussies have finally been Baz-balled!

    • Reply posted by gigblaster, today at 18:52

      gigblaster replied:
      Only sheep use that term...

  • Comment posted by evil_bilbo, today at 18:44

    Great day of cricket. But only having 172 overs in two days despite playing an extra half hour both days is really poor.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:48

      Duncanb23 replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by sestria, today at 18:54

    Huge amount of credit has to go to Moeen. Fantastic knock at the troublesome no.3 spot to take the pressure off the others

    • Reply posted by rememberscarborough, today at 19:51

      rememberscarborough replied:
      Think it shows how good Root is that his innings barely rates a mention.

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 18:43

    Simply amazing!

    This was a day for redemption, both Crawley and Moeen have been slated here. Both played a huge part in setting this up for lower order. Root is class as always

    Plan for tomorrow is play sensibly for first hour, then go into T20 mode after. That way a declaration not needed

    I’m still bemoaning why it took us to be 0-2 to fire us up! The Ashes should already have been won by us!

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:45

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      First hour won't be until 3pm 😬

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:44

    Only the weather can stop England winning this. Just superb day. ZC take a bow.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 19:14

      Tim replied:
      and stupidity too i.e. if stoke declares after 8 wickets down with 125+ / 150 lead because it's going to rain!!!! let's hope sanity prevails and make sure to play till all 10 bat, be ruthless not stupid to win....

