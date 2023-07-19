Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The crucial fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford started with another tense and exciting day.

England once again won the toss and chose to bowl, reducing Australia to 299-8 at the close.

Stuart Broad made history by taking his 600th Test wicket when he dismissed Australia batter Travis Head.

Australia are currently 2-1 up in the five-match series, meaning England need to win this Test to keep the Ashes alive.

Stat of the day - Broad joins 600 club

Broad revelled in glory as he took his 600th Test wicket by having Head caught for 48.

The 37-year-old is the second pace bowler to reach the mark after team-mate James Anderson, who has claimed 688 wickets.

Only five players in total have taken over 600 Test wickets - spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble are the others to do so.

Essential day one reading

Video of the day - Bairstow's stunner

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has had the spotlight on him during this series for the number of dropped catches and missed chances.

However, on day one he take a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Australia's Mitchell Marsh for 51 and at least temporarily silence his critics.

Image of the day - Broad instructs the crowd

England's bowler Stuart Broad helps to direct the crowd into seats where bolts were causing problems with light reflection

It's not often the sun disrupts play in Manchester but as this Ashes series has taught us, there's a first time for everything.

Australia's David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne complained the sun was reflecting off the bolts and base of some empty seats to the right of the pavilion.

Broad decided to take matters into his own hands and helped to direct the crowd into the seats to cover the reflection.

Quote of the day

"There is something nice about getting a 600th pole from the James Anderson End!"

Ironically, Broad took his 600th Test wicket while bowling from the end of the ground that carries the name of team-mate Anderson.

Speaking to Sky Sports after play, Broad was clearly delighted by that.

He also was full of praise for Anderson, telling BBC Sport: "I've been so lucky to play with him and be born in the same era as him."

And finally...

Broad's team-mates have got together to congratulate him on reaching 600 Test wickets for his country...