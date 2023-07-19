Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan and India have only played at World Cups and neutral venues since 2013

The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup has been announced with the group stage match between Pakistan and India to be played in Kandy.

The two sides have only played in World Cups and neutral venues since 2013 because of political tensions.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the tournament, that runs from 30 August until 17 September.

With Colombo awarded the final, the schedule ensures India will play all of their fixtures in Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal join the two host nations and India in the six-team 50-over competition.

The teams have been split into two groups of three, with Nepal alongside India and Pakistan, who meet on September 2, in Group A.

From there, the top two sides from each group will progress to the Super Four stage to determine the two to go through to the final.

The first Super Four game is scheduled to be played in Lahore before the tournament moves to Colombo, but the nature of the seeding means India will not be involved.

Asia Cup group stage fixtures

30 August - Pakistan v Nepal, Multan (Pak)

31 August - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Kandy (SL)

2 September - Pakistan v India, Kandy (SL)

3 September - Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Lahore (Pak)

4 September - India v Nepal, Kandy (SL)

5 September - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore (Pak)