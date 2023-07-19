Close menu

England women in New Zealand 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards

From the section Cricket

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and New Zealand batter Hannah Rowe

March

19 1st Twenty20 international, Dunedin (01:00 GMT)

22 2nd Twenty20 international, Nelson (01:00 GMT)

24 3rd Twenty20 international, Nelson (01:00 GMT)

27 4th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (01:00 GMT)

29 5th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (01:00 GMT)

April

1 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (00:00 BST)

4 2nd ODI, Hamilton (00:00 BST)

7 3rd ODI, Hamilton (00:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC