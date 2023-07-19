England women in New Zealand 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards
From the section Cricket
March
19 1st Twenty20 international, Dunedin (01:00 GMT)
22 2nd Twenty20 international, Nelson (01:00 GMT)
24 3rd Twenty20 international, Nelson (01:00 GMT)
27 4th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (01:00 GMT)
29 5th Twenty20 international, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (01:00 GMT)
April
1 1st ODI, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (00:00 BST)
4 2nd ODI, Hamilton (00:00 BST)
7 3rd ODI, Hamilton (00:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made