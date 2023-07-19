Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa batter Colin Ingram is playing his third Championship match of the season

County Championship Division Two: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan Venue : Cheltenham College Date : Thursday 20 July Time :11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary plus report on BBC Sport website & app; updates BBC Radio Wales.

South Africa batter Colin Ingram is set to return to Glamorgan's team for the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

Ingram was left out of the drawn game against Leicestershire, with Australian pair Michael Neser and Mitch Swepson chosen as the two overseas players.

Neser has since rejoined the Australia squad.

Gloucestershire are without injured captain Graeme van Buuren, and Grant Roelofsen has returned to South Africa.

Wicketkeeper Jack Bracey, who has signed a contract extension, continues to deputise for Van Buuren as captain.

Meanwhile seamer Tom Price is back after being rested for the defeat at Durham, their third loss to go with six draws, while batter Joe Phillips, 19, and seamer Luke Charlesworth would make competitive first-team debuts if they make the starting line-up.

Glamorgan are fourth in Division Two, 13 points off the promotion places, with Gloucestershire seventh.

The visitors, who have one win and eight draws from their red-ball campaign so far, have just one day between the Cheltenham fixture and their next game at Derbyshire.

"We'll take a squad of 13, but we may have to bring in a few players depending on how the Gloucester game goes, to travel to Derby. It's tough work on the bowlers, we'll manage the situation as we go," coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"Colin (Ingram) is back, he's very diligent and he practices very thoroughly, so he's been continuing to do that to get ready for the Gloucester game and the Derby game that follows."

The Cheltenham College ground also hosts a Championship match against Worcestershire, two One Day Cup games and a Western Storm fixture in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy as part of the annual festival.

The Championship is reverting to the usual Dukes balls in this round of matches after two matches with Kookaburra balls, to accustomise players to more variety for playing overseas.

Gloucestershire (from): B Charlesworth, Dent, O Price, Hammond, Bracey (c), Phillips, Zafar Gohar, T Price, Shaw, M Taylor, Van Meekeren, Goodman, L Charlesworth.

Glamorgan (from): Ul Hassan, Lloyd (c), Ingram, Northeast, Carlson, Root, Cooke, Van der Gugten, Harris, Swepson, McIlroy, Gorvin, Sisodiya.