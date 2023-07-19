Australia in New Zealand 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards
From the section Cricket
February
21 1st Twenty20 international, Wellington (Sky Stadium) (d/n) (07:10 GMT)
23 2nd Twenty20 international, Auckland (d/n) (07:10 GMT)
25 3rd Twenty20 international, Auckland (01:00 GMT)
29-4 Mar 1st Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (23:00 GMT, 28 Feb-3 Mar)
March
8-12 2nd Test, Christchurch (23:00 GMT, 7-11 Mar)
