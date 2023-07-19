Bangladesh in New Zealand 2023 - fixtures, results & scorecards
December
17 1st ODI, Dunedin (23:00 GMT, 16 Dec)
20 2nd ODI, Nelson (23:00 GMT, 19 Dec)
23 3rd ODI, Napier (23:00 GMT, 22 Dec)
27 1st Twenty20 international, Napier (d/n) (07:10 GMT)
29 2nd Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (07:10 GMT)
31 3rd Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (01:00 GMT)
