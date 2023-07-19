Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England chip away at Australia in crucial fourth Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day one of five):
Australia: 299-8 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 4-52)
England: Yet to bat
England chipped away at Australia's batting on a tense and fluctuating first day of the crucial fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

At 2-1 down and needing to win to force a series decider at The Oval, England struck at regular intervals to leave the tourists 299-8 at the close.

Stuart Broad took two, with the second - Travis Head hooking to long leg - making him only the fifth bowler in Test history to reach 600 wickets.

Chris Woakes was the most consistently dangerous - his 4-52 included a magnificent catch from under-fire wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to remove Mitchell Marsh.

Though England won the toss, Australia, who only need to draw one of the final two Tests to retain the urn, were presented with ideal batting conditions.

But scores of 51 each from Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne, 48 to Head and 41 by Steve Smith tell a tale of batters doing the hard work but failing to make telling contributions.

Indeed, at 255-7 Australia were in danger of being bowled out inside a day, only for Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc to resist.

As the close drew near, Woakes removed Carey with the second new ball, leaving England with the opportunity to mop up the tail on Thursday morning.

All this against the backdrop of bad weather that is forecast to disrupt the final two days, possibly adding another variable in a series that has already produced three tight finishes.

Even day at tense Old Trafford

Perhaps because the stakes are so high, this was a nervy occasion, not helped by the tight nature of the cricket. Only after Bairstow's stunning grab in the evening session did the Old Trafford Party Stand find its voice.

England's decision to field first was based on necessity. With the bad weather due at the weekend, the home side needed to give themselves as much time as possible to take 20 Australian wickets.

When the coin landed in Ben Stokes' favour for the fourth consecutive time, the overheads suggested a favourable time to bowl, but by the time play began the sun was shining and did so for the remainder of the day.

Therefore, on a flat pitch, it could be that Australia did not make the most of the best batting day of the match - certainly the amount of batters who got out after making starts points to a collective lack of ruthlessness.

By the end, little had been determined, neither side able to say with certainty they had grabbed the upper hand.

England chip away

This was an impressive performance by England with the ball and in the field. To be hyper-critical, they occasionally bowled a touch too wide but, on the whole carried a regular threat and, importantly, held all of their chances.

Broad was wayward with the new ball but still removed Usman Khawaja, then bowled a beautiful spell after tea that included bouncing out Head for the milestone 600th wicket.

Mark Wood had the pace to draw a mistake from Smith, Moeen Ali found turn and pinned Labuschagne leg before, while James Anderson was economical bowling from the end that carries his name.

The pick, though, was Woakes, recalled to play a vital role in the win at Headingley and rewarded for maintaining a full length here.

He drew David Warner into an edge in the morning session, then bowled a crucial spell in the evening that included removing Cameron Green and Marsh in the same over.

Bairstow, under-pressure for his glovework, had been untidy throughout the day, but the swoop to his right to grasp the edge off Marsh was as spectacular as it was unexpected. Sitting on the floor with both fists clenched, he celebrated with gusto.

It looked like England would be defied by Carey and Starc, yet the dependable Woakes was trusted with the second new ball, taking an edge as Carey looked to leave.

Australia miss their chance

Even if captain Pat Cummins said he would have bowled first, Australia knew they were one strong batting performance away from effectively retaining the urn.

The tourists had even lengthened their line-up by including all-rounder Green at the expense of spinner Todd Murphy, but could still not take full advantage of the flat pitch and warm sun.

Only Khawaja, trapped on the crease by Broad, failed to get in. There were partnerships of 46, 59, 63 and 65 for the second, third, fourth and sixth wickets, only for the majority of the top order to find sloppy ways of getting out.

Warner at least avoided falling to Broad, but played a loose drive at Woakes. Smith looked ominous but played across the line against Wood. Labuschagne made his first half-century of the series, then missed an innocuous delivery from Moeen.

Head was suckered into England's short-ball plan and, as Marsh and Green looked to to be swinging the day Australia's way, both fell in the space of five Woakes deliveries.

Carey and Starc dropped anchor, their stand of 39 coming at little more than two runs an over, before Carey's misjudgement against Woakes.

That left Starc unbeaten on 23, joined by skipper Cummins on one.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:42

    Chris Woakes now has 10 wickets at 19 in the series. It needs emphasising that all of his wickets are top seven batsmen (apart from Carey who is playing 8 in this one). I hope people remember this when he starts next summer at the back of the queue again.

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 18:45

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      Yep. Bowled well, but there's overseas tests ahead and his average is woeful.

      He's unlikely to be a the back of the queue next summer with Jimmy likely to take a bow.

  • Comment posted by Essex-Dave, today at 18:40

    Where’s the other 7 overs.
    Surely they should keep playing till 90 overs is reached, or start at 10.30?

    • Reply posted by YorkshireBear, today at 18:44

      YorkshireBear replied:
      Let's hope England don't live to regret the lost overs with thier woeful over rate.

  • Comment posted by PWL, today at 18:46

    Why are Anderson and Broad allowed to have a rest in the pavilion when they've finished their spells? Substitute fielders should only be permitted for genuinely injured players.

    • Reply posted by Darren62, today at 18:59

      Darren62 replied:
      Same as any other team it's not just England

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:38

    Cracking catch by Bairstow. Love that even he looked surprised after taking it.

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 18:41

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      Haters still gonna hate on him though.

      Although, they're probably already circling around Jimmy Anderson.

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 18:43

    Great reaction from all the hate, Jonny Bairstow.

    • Reply posted by lee roy, today at 18:48

      lee roy replied:
      Hate? Are you 15?

  • Comment posted by Head of the table, today at 18:39

    600 Stuart Broad. Wonderful achievement. Congratulations Broady

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 18:42

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      Marvellous.

      Arise Sir Stuart of Broad.

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 18:53

    Excellent day for England. But they need to have another equally good day tomorrow if they want to win the Ashes. No margin for error at all now.

  • Comment posted by ReasonISTreason, today at 18:47

    Credit where credit is due

    What a catch YJB

  • Comment posted by God, today at 18:47

    8 wickets is a good effort.

    • Reply posted by PWL, today at 18:49

      PWL replied:
      Not when you've put the opposition in.

  • Comment posted by Charlieboy99, today at 18:41

    Can the selectors remind us why Jimmy was brought into this game?

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 18:43

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      Can you remind us about your cricketing pedigree and qualifications?

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 18:43

    We can never tell but if we get a close win, that Bairstow catch has won it. Marsh was looking very very good for a big score there.

    • Reply posted by gaffer190, today at 18:45

      gaffer190 replied:
      Routine take

  • Comment posted by BCFCred, today at 18:40

    When you put a team in you hope to bowl them out for less than 350ish looks like they may do it.

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 18:45

    Honestly that was a lot better than I thought it would go this morning. Some lovely bowling from England on some difficult ground,and generally good fielding and catches taken when needed to strangle Australia’s big hitters.

    Can’t complain really.

  • Comment posted by sestria, today at 18:40

    Take a bow Stuart Broad.

    Thank you.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 18:49

    Woakes you beauty. The only man who can take two wickets in an over and have the commentators talking about the keeper instead. The ball to dismiss Marsh was a beauty. (And although a very good catch, Bairstow did make it harder for himself with his technique of falling over to leg.)

  • Comment posted by ItWasNotMe, today at 18:59

    Such a shame that 'Being entertaining' doesn't extend to bowling the full set of overs.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:51

    Another absorbing day of Test Match cricket. England bowled really well throughout, particularly Broad and Woakes, while Wood once again showed the express pace that’s so highly valued. Wasn’t Jimmy Anderson’s day, hard though he toiled.
    And what about that catch by Bairstow, moving the wrong way, but able to react and pluck the ball one handed.

  • Comment posted by Eagle2018, today at 18:52

    A fast bowler who produces snake tail balls that work wonders to get the wicket. Why was keeping Woakes in the reserve he is the best fast bowler out of all we see today and the last Test. He has really improved. Good wishes to him and farewell to Anderson.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 18:51

    See how tired our quicks were after a full day? That’s with Moeen bowling 17 overs.
    Aussies have made a mistake here. As usual stronger batting line ups never bring more runs, and now they have a part time spinner
    That will need to bowl.
    Really hope one of their quicks doesn’t break down???

  • Comment posted by Swifty, today at 18:39

    Can someone tell me why Jimmy Anderson is playing, he is totally finished as a bowler!

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 18:43

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      Can somebody tell us why you are commenting ?

