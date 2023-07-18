Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wayne Madsen has scored more than 13,000 runs for Derbyshire in first-class cricket

Long-serving Derbyshire batter Wayne Madsen is to play for Italy in the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Edinburgh.

South Africa-born Madsen, 39, first played for Derbyshire in 2009 under an Italian passport, courtesy of his Italian grandmother.

He was due to represent Italy back in 2012 but was needed on Derbyshire's pre-season tour that year.

Italy start their campaign against Ireland on 20 July.

"I've been chatting to [Italy] player-coach Gareth Berg over the last couple of years and made myself available," Madsen told BBC Radio Derby.

"It's a really good opportunity for Italy to qualify for the World Cup.

"I was meant to play for Italy in 2012 at the World Cup qualifiers then but I had just taken over the captaincy and was needed on the pre-season tour to Barbados for continuity, going into the season as the new captain.

"It was all arranged but I had to pull out."

After winning all four of their qualifying games in their group, Italy have made it through to the final round of qualifying alongside Ireland, Scotland, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Jersey in the seven-team group.

The top two teams will qualify for next year's T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and United States.