Ben Stokes is England's leading run-scorer in this Ashes series

Fourth LV Insurance Ashes Test: England v Australia Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, 19 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Captain Ben Stokes says a weather-shortened fourth Ashes Test could suit England as they look to level the series with Australia at Old Trafford.

After victory in the third Test to cut their deficit to 2-1, England face another must-win situation to keep the series alive.

Rain is forecast over the weekend for the Test, which starts on Wednesday.

"It helped us in the last game knowing that we had to press the game on to stay in the series," said Stokes.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the skipper added: "If the weather does look like it's going to have an affect on the time in the game, it probably suits us even more because we know what we need to do.

"We can't just go hopefully, we have to look to press this game on. Everyone understands we will potentially be looking to press this game on even more if the weather is what it's predicted to be."

Whereas England confirmed their XI on Monday, with James Anderson replacing Ollie Robinson in the pace attack, Australia are yet to name their team.

They look to set to leave out off-spinner Todd Murphy in favour of fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green, who missed the third Test at Headingley with a hamstring injury and saw replacement Mitchell Marsh score a century.

Including Green and Marsh in the same team would extend Australia's batting, making it harder for England to take the 20 wickets they need to win the match and stay in the series.

But omitting Murphy would not be without risk. Australia have not gone into a Test without a frontline spinner in more than 11 years. Of the last 14 bowlers to appear on the Old Trafford honours board for taking five wickets in a Test innings, nine are spinners.

Murphy came into the Australia side in Leeds for the injured Nathan Lyon but bowled only two overs in England's second innings as they completed a tense three-wicket win.

Lyon, probably the greatest finger spinner to ever play for Australia, had featured in 100 consecutive matches before injuring his calf in the second Test at Lord's.

"It's not quite apples for apples," said Australia captain Pat Cummins. "We think Todd is fantastic. I would have loved to have used him more last week, but the conditions favoured pace bowling.

"It's all conditions-based. Todd has a big future. It's more the conditions or the way I used him, as opposed to how he bowled."

Cummins did confirm that under-pressure opener David Warner will keep his place, while Josh Hazlewood will replace fellow pace bowler Scott Boland.

'No doubt Anderson will be crucial for us'

Lancashire's Anderson, 40, returns after missing the Headingley Test to play on his home ground.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker managed only three scalps in the first two Tests and has never taken a Test five-wicket haul at Old Trafford.

Anderson has also not been on the winning side against Australia since 2015.

"I've got no doubt that at some point this week Jimmy Anderson will be very crucial for us," said Stokes.

"When you're a world-class performer for such a long period of time you can understand the frustration for him that he has not felt like he has contributed.

"He's not taken nearly 700 wickets without going through two games of not feeling at his best. World-class performers bounce back and deliver."

The first three Tests of this series have been won by the narrow margins of two wickets, 43 runs and three wickets.

Never before have England come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes. Given the thrilling nature of the series so far, Stokes believes forcing a deciding Test at The Oval would rank the 2023 contest as possibly the best Ashes of all time.

"If we win this one then going into the last game at 2-2, it would be hard not to say this is the best men's Ashes series in a long time, if not the best," he said.

"Overall, take away Australia and England, the cricket that's been played has been absolutely brilliant.

"Everyone who's watched at the ground or at home on TV has just really enjoyed the cricket that's been played.

"There've been some pretty special moments out on the cricket ground, some special individual performances as well. I guess that's what you want from sport."