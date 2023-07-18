Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Women's Ashes have seen England and Australia go toe-to-toe in a brilliant series that has swung one way, then the other and back again.

We asked you to pick your team of the series and thousands of you did.

This is who made your final XI and who missed out...

1. Tammy Beaumont (selected in 88% of teams)

2. Beth Mooney (78%)

3. Ellyse Perry (88%)

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt (78%)

5. Ashleigh Gardner (86%)

6. Danni Wyatt (59%)

7. Alyssa Healy (69%)

8. Annabel Sutherland (51%)

9. Sophie Ecclestone (96%)

10. Megan Schutt (47%)

11. Lauren Bell (86%)

The players that just missed out include: Kate Cross (40%), Georgia Wareham (36%), Sarah Glenn (33%) and Jess Jonassen (33%).