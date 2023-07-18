Women's Ashes: Third ODI, Taunton England 285-9 (50 overs): Sciver-Brunt 129 (149); Jonassen 3-30 Australia 199 (35.3 overs): Perry 53 (58); Cross 3-48 England won by 69 runs (DLS); Ashes series drawn 8-8 Scorecard.

England thrashed Australia in Taunton to draw the Women's Ashes series and inflict a first bilateral one-day international series defeat on the tourists since 2013.

The 69-run win means the points-based and multi-format Ashes series is drawn 8-8, but holders Australia retain the Ashes.

World champions Australia were set a revised target of 269 in 44 overs after rain interrupted their pursuit of England's 285-9, which was set up by Nat Sciver-Brunt's second successive century.

But England patiently chipped away with regular wickets while Australia struggled for partnerships, eventually slipping from 190-6 to 199 all out.

Australia lost both openers early and slipped to 15-2 before all-rounder Ellyse Perry blunted England's attack with stands of 53 and 45 with Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney respectively.

But Perry's 53 was the sole half-century in the innings, as Ash Gardner's eye-catching 41 from 24 balls provided a late spark to the chase before she was brilliantly run out by Danni Wyatt from the boundary.

Kate Cross starred with 3-48 while Lauren Bell and spinner Charlie Dean took two wickets apiece as Australia struggled to regain any rhythm after the rain came 19.2 overs into their innings.

Earlier, Sciver-Brunt laid the foundations for England's historic victory with another sensational innings that came after England slipped to 12-2, adding a vital stand of 147 with skipper Heather Knight, who made 67.

Wyatt then added an explosive 43 from 25 balls to help England set their highest-ever ODI total against Australia on home soil and what would have been the second-highest successful run-chase of all time.

The result concludes the most closely-fought Ashes since 2017, when it was last drawn, but England's decade-long wait to hold the urn continues despite ultimately winning more games in the series, reflecting the significance of the four points from Australia's Test victory in June.

England's players will be joined by some Australians in The Hundred which starts on 1 August before Sri Lanka's arrival for a white-ball series in September, while the visitors start their series against Ireland on Sunday, 23 July.

Sciver-Brunt finally gets her winning moment

Sciver-Brunt has been waiting a while for her century in a winning cause, and chose the sweetest moment for it in front of a packed Taunton crowd.

It was her fourth ODI century in five innings against the world champions, and to have a side of such calibre looking for answers against her speaks volumes of her class.

She was given a life on 54 when McGrath dropped a chance in her follow-through, and punished them for it.

The knock was a tad slower than her 99-ball 111* at Southampton two days previously, but was exceptional under different circumstances - batting first and having watched the openers depart with less than 15 runs on the board.

Australia's spinners once again applied the pressure excellently in the middle overs, but Sciver-Brunt and Knight held firm, using all their experience to tick over the singles and punish anything loose.

That platform was crucial, allowing England to unleash the dynamic Wyatt against a tired Australia attack at the end of an intense tour.

It may not have been enough to win England the Ashes but in a series win, Sciver-Brunt firmly established herself as one of the world's greatest and her worth as the immovable gem of England's middle order.

Gardner shines but Australia underwhelm

It is unusual to say that Australia all-rounder Gardner's series has been quietly superb when she has finished as the series' leading-wicket taker.

Her 23 scalps started with a match-winning 12-wicket haul in the Test match at Trent Bridge, and ended with another three wickets at Taunton - but in defeat.

But most of the headlines around the white-ball series have been about England's victories and Australia's uncharacteristic mistakes, meaning Gardner's efforts have gone slightly under the radar.

At just 26 years of age, she is a staggering talent - even when she has not quite been at her brutal best with the bat - and alongside Sciver-Brunt, the Ashes crowds have been treated to phenomenal all-round displays by two of the world's best.

But despite the individual success, Gardner admitted to Australia being outplayed and captain Alyssa Healy said they were not happy.

They are words that sound so foreign after recent Australian dominance but represent the nuances of the multi-format series.

Both sides may not be fully satisfied, but have undoubtedly sparked life into a gripping Ashes summer that has been mesmerising and unpredictable in equal measure, and one that will live long in the memory of players and fans alike.

England smiling, but Australia grimace - what they said

England captain Heather Knight: "I think it's been the best series ever. Really close, nail-biters, the crowds have been amazing. They were great again, more and more people are talking about cricket. It's all about capturing the imagination."

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt: "It's been a long, tiring series but one where we've been able to go toe-to-toe with them."

Australia captain Alyssa Healy: "It's a grimace, not a smile. It is what it is. We just didn't play our best at the back end, some inexperience and decision making. We've got the trophy but we're not happy about not winning this series."