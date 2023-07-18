Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sarah Glenn has won 60 caps for England

Sarah Glenn missed England's final Women's Ashes match against Australia at Taunton on Wednesday after having surgery for appendicitis.

Leg-spinner Glenn was replaced by Charlie Dean for the third one-day international in the series.

Glenn, 23, had played in all of England's Ashes white-ball fixtures, taking six wickets across three T20s and the first two ODIs.

She is recovering well from surgery and was at Wednesday's match.

Glenn is set to play for London Spirit in The Hundred, which starts in August.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Hundred medical teams will evaluate Glenn's health over the coming days before setting a timescale for her return.