James Bracey has been vice-captain of Gloucestershire's four-day squad since 2021

Wicketkeeper James Bracey has signed a new two-year contract with Gloucestershire to stay until the end of the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the club in 2016 and has made more than 150 appearances across all formats.

Bristol-born Bracey, who was named vice-captain of the red-ball squad two years ago, has scored almost 4,000 runs in 75 first-class matches.

He earned his two Test match caps for England in 2021.