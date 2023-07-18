James Bracey: Wicketkeeper to stay with Gloucestershire until 2025
Wicketkeeper James Bracey has signed a new two-year contract with Gloucestershire to stay until the end of the 2025 season.
The 26-year-old made his debut for the club in 2016 and has made more than 150 appearances across all formats.
Bristol-born Bracey, who was named vice-captain of the red-ball squad two years ago, has scored almost 4,000 runs in 75 first-class matches.
He earned his two Test match caps for England in 2021.
"James is exactly the sort of player who will keep driving the Club forward and I'm very much looking forwards to working with him in the months and years to come," said head coach Dale Benkenstein.